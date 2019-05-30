Exclusive: Adam Sandler and Netflix Team Up Again for a Halloween Whodunit

Good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois (Sandler) finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Other roles in the film that sources tell us have already been cast include Officer Steve, Sophie, Cooky and the part of Teenage Zombie Dad. The role of Mrs. Banerjee, who we have details on below, is apparently still being cast.

Mrs. Banerjee (Female, 70-85): An older East Indian lady, matronly, kind. Mrs. Banerjee is a customer of Hubie’s at the deli who’s always amazed at how he can get the measurement exactly right before weighing. A good friend of Hubie’s mom, Mrs. Banerjee is seen at various times during the Halloween celebration, and is a loyal customer of Hubie’s after he buys the deli himself.

Actor-writer-director Steven Brill—who has helmed several Sandler features such as Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler—will direct from a script written by Sandler and longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, will produce alongside Netflix.

Netflix has not responded to Observer’s request for comment.