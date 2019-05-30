Exclusive: Adam Sandler and Netflix Team Up Again for a Halloween Whodunit

Back in March, we reported that Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery, would arrive in June. Lo and behold, Netflix eventually confirmed our small scoop with a June 12 release date for the comedy. Now, we’ve got some new intel on another collaboration between the star and the streamer.
With a projected July 8 production start date in Boston, Hubie Halloween will be the next film in Sandler’s increasingly lucrative deal with Netflix. Here’s what we know about the plot: