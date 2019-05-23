Mario Lopez Is Exec Producing a New Netflix Sitcom, ‘The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia’

Netflix is developing a brand-new, half-hour, multi-cam comedy co-created and executive produced by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland. Titled The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, the series has been given a 16-episode order.

The show revolves around Ashley Garcia, the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist. When she gets the chance to work for NASA, she moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk. She is very confident in her science skills and tends to see the world through that lens, but she knows she’s woefully behind in some basic social skills she’s never had the time to hone.

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix to tell a universal, family-friendly story with a Latin flavor!” Lopez said.

Newcomer Paulina Chavez stars as Ashley and singer and actor Jencarlos Canela (Telenovela, Grand Hotel) stars as Victor. Chavez is repped by CESD Talent Agency and Mitchell Gossett at Industry Entertainment. Canela is repped by CAA and DePaz Management.

Kurland (Speechless, Melissa & Joey, Friends) will serve as showrunner. David Kendall (Melissa & Joey, Boy Meets World, Growing Pains) will serve as writer and executive producer.

A tentative production start date has been set for mid-July, and filming will take place in Los Angeles.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia joins Netflix’s growing slate of live action series featuring kids and families, which includes No Good Nick from David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, Alexa & Katie from Heather Wordham (two seasons streaming now, with a third on the way), as well as upcoming series Malibu Rescue from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Family Reunion from Meg DeLoatch, Team Kaylie from Tracy Bitterolf and Pamela Eells O’Connell, and The Baby-Sitters Club from Walden Media and Michael De Luca.