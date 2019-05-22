NJ Politics Digest: Battle Between Norcross, Murphy Bound for Court

George Norcross has filed suit against Gov. Phil Murphy over the state’s investigation into how economic development tax breaks were awarded.

NJ.com reports that in his suit, Norcross contends Murphy didn’t have the authority to create the special task force investigating the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The suit filed Tuesday claims Murphy approved “the retention and payment of New York lawyers who proceeded to commence and conduct an investigation in violation of multiple provisions of New Jersey law,” according to the report.

The investigation has brought to a boil the long-simmering conflict between Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney, a longtime ally of Norcross’. Critics of the governor say the investigation is an attempt at political payback against his foes. Murphy claims he’s merely investigating the awarding of tax credits following a highly critical report by the state comptroller into the NJEDA program.

The task force is investigating the awarding of millions of dollars in incentives to Norcross’ company and to projects and companies with links to Norcross’ friends or family members. Norcross has said the incentives were used as the state intended in efforts to revitalize Camden, one of the poorest cities in the United States.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Norcross, Conner Strong & Buckelew (his insurance company), NFI, The Michaels Organization, Cooper University Health Care, and Parker McKay, a law firm headed by Norcross’ brother, NJ.com reports.

Quote of the Day: “It’s the biggest conflict I’ve seen, and I’ve been through many of them in my 40-year legislative career,” — Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak, on the conflict between Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats George Norcross and Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Governor’s Feud With Party Boss Rocks New Jersey Politics

A long-simmering intra-party fight among Democrats in New Jersey has turned into an open civil war, pitting the state’s political novice governor against an old-school political boss who has ruled for more than two decades—and potentially reordering the political landscape in what’s become a national Democratic stronghold.

Politico Read more

NJ Tax Break Investigation: Murphy Wants GOP Appointees to Resign, but Dems Voted Same Way

Gov. Phil Murphy is demanding that some of the political appointees on the Economic Development Authority board resign, saying it is a moment to “turn the page” at an agency that approved nearly $11 billion in tax breaks that the state comptroller said lacked adequate controls and oversight.

The Record Read more

Emails Reveal Norcross Family’s Pull Over NJ Tax Breaks

A law firm linked to New Jersey political boss George E. Norcross III enjoyed extraordinary influence over the state’s tax break program, crafting new rules and regulations in hundreds of calls, meetings and messages with top officials in Trenton, newly released emails reveal.

WNYC Read more

Cannabis Expungement, Decriminalization Bills Pulled From Thursday Assembly Vote

A Thursday Assembly vote on a pair of bills decriminalizing certain amounts of marijuana possession and expunging past offenses has been cancelled, leaving just the vote on a measure to expand the state’s medical marijuana program to take place.

NJBiz Read more

New Jersey Gets Lowest Rating Among States for Recession Preparedness

A new report from a major Wall Street credit-rating firm finds New Jersey still ranks at the bottom of the 50 states when it comes to being ready for the next recession even after recent attempts to boost its budget reserves.

NJSpotlight Read more

State Schedules Spanish-Speaking Atlantic City Town Hall

The state will hold a Spanish-language town hall event next month for the city’s Latino residents and business owners who missed the opportunity earlier this year.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Booker in 6th Place in New National Poll

Cory Booker has favorables of 48%-8% among Democrats in a new national poll released by Quinnipiac University today. Front-runner Joe Biden is at 82%-10% among Democrats, while Bernie Sanders is at 73%-20%. Elizabeth Warren is at 63%-13%, Kamala Harris is at 58%-7%, and Pete Buttigieg is at 42%-7%.

New Jersey Globe Read more

NJ Job Market Soared in April, but How Does It Stack Up With the Rest of the US?

New Jersey’s annual job growth climbed to 24th nationwide in April after the state added 11,800 jobs during the month, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Advocates in NJ, NY Ready to Help Migrants, Despite Trump Denying Coastal Facility Plan

When Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, heard of the Trump administration’s plans to send hundreds of immigrants who crossed the Mexican border to northern or Coastal Border facilities, he thought that his city could likely receive planes full of migrants as well.

The Record Read more

Paterson Mayor Hires Daughter of Longtime Supporter as City’s Public Information Officer

Mayor Andre Sayegh has hired the daughter of one of his longtime political supporters to serve as the city’s public information officer, a newly created post.

The Record Read more

NJ County Paid Mom Who Killed Her Son $25K to Drop Slip-and-Fall Lawsuit

A former Middlesex County woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old son received a $25,000 settlement recently in exchange for dropping a lawsuit in which she claimed injury from tripping and falling while being escorted to court by officers, officials said Tuesday.

NJ.com Read more

Back to the Future: Sacco Sworn in for 8th Term as North Bergen Mayor

Mayor Nicholas Sacco, after a landslide victory, and four other commissioners were sworn into for new four-year terms Tuesday afternoon.

Jersey Journal Read more

Councilwoman Gets Written Apology From Council Colleague Over Facebook Post

Earlier this year, Trenton’s North Ward Councilwoman Marge Caldwell-Wilson demanded West Ward Councilwoman Robin Vaughn take down Facebook posts and and apologize for what she said in them, including that Caldwell-Wilson was “under investigation.”

NJ.com Read more