NJ Politics Digest: Cory Booker Explains Why Trailing in Polls Is Good for Now

Polling shows Sen. Cory Booker currently stuck in the middle of the crowded field of Democratic presidential primary candidates. He claims that’s an advantage.

As NJ.com reports, Booker claims to feel confident of his chances going into the early primaries even though his polling numbers are in the single digits.

The state’s junior U.S. senator says that’s because historically, the early leaders tend to fade as the time to vote draws closer. Booker also said he has no plans to change his inclusive, positive campaign message in an attempt to catch up to his opponents.

“I always say you can’t campaign wrong and think you’re going to govern right,” Booker said during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

The candidate said he plans to focus on his record and his “realistic” approach to providing solutions to problems such as health care.

Quote of the Day: “He’s the governor. And, if he wants to see the economy really slow under his watch, that’s up to him,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on the possibility of Gov. Phil Murphy letting the state’s current tax incentive programs lapse without replacement.

New Jersey Gets Official State Microbe: Streptomyces griseus

A microorganism that played a role in treating tuberculosis is now officially recognized as New Jersey’s state microbe.

This Year’s Budget Battle Starts Early, as Sweeney Blasts Murphy

Let New Jersey’s tax incentive programs run out with a replacement? State Senate President Steve Sweeney thinks that would be a horrible idea. But he’s not afraid to call Gov. Phil Murphy’s bluff on the issue.

Why NJ’s Most Powerful Political Leaders Are at War and What It Means for You

A civil war has broken out among three powerful New Jersey Democrats and it’s cast a shadow over almost everything in Trenton—from the push to legalize marijuana to a budget battle that could lead to a government shutdown.

Lawmakers Have Questions as State Expands Free Community College Program

Lawmakers have a lot of questions about Gov. Phil Murphy’s free community college plan and they raised many of them at a budget hearing on higher education yesterday.

NJ Makes It a Crime for Teachers to Have Sex With Students Even If They’re Over 18

Teachers, school bus drivers and other supervisors who have sex with high school students over the age of 18 can be charged with new crimes signed into law Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Despite the Doom and Gloom Around NJ Legal Weed Efforts, Some Lobbyists Still Hold Out Hope

Despite proclamations about the death of the bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey, some lobbyists said there might still be possibility for movement before July as part of an 11th hour state budget deal.

Editorial: Gov. Gaslight Refuses to Address the NJ Transit Funding Fiasco Responsibly

It’s getting harder to discern whether Gov. Murphy is delusional or just believes that the rest of us can’t understand basic math.

Report: NJ Dead Last in Per-Person Spending by CDC

The primary source of federal funding for public health has dwindled significantly as risks to our health increase, according to a new report. And New Jersey residents are currently getting the shortest end of the stick.

Paterson Schools Have Seen 1,600 Layoffs in a Decade

After three successive years of layoffs, Paterson elementary school teacher Lakresha Hodge said her classes increased from 17 students in 2015 to 27 in 2019.

Atlantic City Line Back in Service

NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Line officially returned to service on Sunday with Executive Director Kevin Corbett on board the first train.

Murphy Names Christie Business Partner to State Investment Council

When did we become such a forgiving people? Former Gov. Chris Christie’s new business partner, James Hanson II, was reappointed to a seat on the State Investment Council by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Twenty Drug Companies—11 in NJ—Sued Over ‘Egregious Price-Fixing’

Authorities in 44 states are accusing 20 generic drug companies of conspiring to hike prices on more than 100 different drugs in a federal lawsuit, calling the alleged scheme “one of the most egregious and damaging price-fixing conspiracies in the history of the United States.”

Town Is Paying Ex-Mayor’s Legal Fees After It Sued Him—Twice

A South Jersey township that sued its former mayor—twice—to “protect its employees” from being harassed had to pay him as part of a settlement.

Ocean County Democrat Freeholder Candidates Want 2019 to Be Different

The two Democratic candidates for the Ocean County Board of Freeholders officially will launch their campaigns on Wednesday.

