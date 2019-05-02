NJ Politics Digest: Democrat Power Broker Under Pressure Over Tax Incentives

George Norcross has long been recognized as one of the New Jersey’s top political power brokers. A report by New York radio station WNYC and ProPublica has cast the spotlight on state tax incentives awarded to Norcross’ firm, his business partners, and clients of his brother’s law firm.

The report found that the city of Camden received more than four times as many tax breaks as the total awarded to other designated growth zones in the state. Companies associated with Norcross, his family and allies received at least $1.1 billion of the $1.6 billion awarded.

In a statement, Norcross praised the report for detailing “the massive undertaking to help rebuild Camden’s future,” according to ROI-NJ.

Norcross is a key ally of state Senate President Steve Sweeney. While Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy are both Democrats, the two have been locked in a power struggle since Murphy took office. Murphy, whose administration has been plagued by a variety of patronage scandals, has been pushing for an investigation into how the state awards tax incentives.

Quote of the Day: “Attorney General Barr answers to the American people, not to President Trump. And over the past 24 hours, it’s become clear that he lied to us and mishandled the Mueller Report. He needs to step down.” — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker

Warren, Harris, Booker and Gillibrand Call on Barr to Resign

Democrats have been divided about what exactly to do about the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which put the onus on Congress to decide whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump. In the meantime, several senators are calling for Attorney General Barr to resign because of his misrepresentation of the Mueller report findings to the American public.

Vox Read more

‘He Lied to Us.’ Booker Calls on AG Barr to Resign Over His Handling of the Mueller Report.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker called on U.S. Attorney General William Barr to resign Wednesday, about an hour after he lambasted Barr during a hearing for “normalizing” President Donald Trump’s behavior in the way Barr has painted the findings of the Mueller Report to the public.

NJ.com Read more

New Rule Could Cost Utility Customers Millions, Rate Counsel Challenges

The New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel is challenging a new rule that it says could cost utility customer millions, if not hundreds of millions, of dollars in future rate cases.

NJSpotlight Read more

Murphy Takes New Shots at ‘Deeply Troubled’ Tax Incentive Program Under Christie, Wants a ‘Total Revamp’

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday again lashed out against a generous tax incentive program expanded under former Gov. Chris Christie after he said he’s “deeply troubled” by a pair of news reports that, among other things, showed more than $1.1 billion in incentives went to businesses or charities connected to Democratic powerbroker George Norcross or people in his orbit.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Law Would Fine You $500 for Letting Balloons Go Up In the Air

There’s one thing local and state lawmakers, environmentalists and even balloon makers seem to agree on—when it comes to inflated balloons, don’t let go.

NJ101.5 Read more

Free Tuition Program at NJ Community Colleges Expanded to All 19 Schools

New Jersey’s program to make college tuition-free for some students has been expanded to include qualifying students at community colleges in Morris, Essex, Sussex and three other counties.

Daily Record Read more

Other Countries and NY Are Fueling NJ’s Measles Outbreak

New Jersey’s growing measles outbreak appears to have roots in Israel, New York City and New York’s Rockland County, according to Garden State officials.

NJSpotlight Read more

Need Narcan? In Some Parts of NJ, It’s Hard to Find.

Naloxone, also known by the trade name Narcan, is used to revive people who overdose on heroin and other opioid drugs—and it’s available in New Jersey without a prescription.

NJ101.5 Read more

Elmwood Park Mayor Sought Post for Years Before Election Fraud Case

Francesco “Frank” Caramagna was a persistent candidate. The former Democratic Elmwood Park mayor, who was charged Monday with election interference, ran for mayor or a seat on the Borough Council every chance he could.

The Record Read more

Ex-NJ Superintendent Who Admitted Pooping Under HS Track Bleachers Files Suit Against Cops Over Mugshot Leak

The former New Jersey schools superintendent who pleaded guilty last year to pooping under the bleachers of a high school athletic field near his home filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming police illegally took his mugshot and maliciously leaked it to the media.

NJ.com Read more

Ex-Army Employee Who Took $150K in Bribes for Construction at NJ Bases Going to Prison

A former Army employee who admitted receiving bribes from two construction contractors was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday.

NJ.com Read more