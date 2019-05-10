NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Likely to Veto Bill Disclosing ‘Dark Money’ Donors

It’s hard to find people who openly support the concept of “dark money” donations which allow individuals or groups to hide their support for certain political candidates and causes. But the donations are politically expedient and, as Politico reports, Gov. Phil Murphy is likely to conditionally veto a bill that would require political groups funded by such donations to disclose their major donors.

Murphy has reason to keep such aid secret. The governor has, by his own admission, solicited donations and appeared in ads for a dark money group that supports his progressive agenda. That group, New Direction New Jersey, initially promised to disclose its donors but then reneged on that pledge.

Politico reports that Murphy is likely to conditionally veto the disclosure bill, though members of the Murphy camp wouldn’t tell the site what changes the governor will seek. The conditional veto will allow Murphy to kill the bill without a having to issue a firm veto.

The bill before Murphy has been endorsed by the nonpartisan New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, although other groups have said the law is too broad and could be unconstitutional, Politico reports.

Quote of the Day: “It’s like a McCarthy trial. They won’t let the people they’re accusing testify in public. They have to submit written documentation. So what are you afraid of if this is a legitimate process. What are you afraid of? Why won’t you let the other side come publicly speak?” — Senate President Steve Sweeney on the Murphy administration’s investigation into the awarding of state tax incentives that is largely viewed as an attack on Sweeney and other political enemies of the governor.

Camden NAACP Leader Wants to See Minority Hiring Data on State Tax Credit Projects as Political Battle Escalates

Camden community leaders pressed for minority hiring data from companies that received New Jersey tax incentives.

Sweeney Won’t Rule Out Primary Challenge to Murphy

Senate President Steve Sweeney refused to directly answer questions Thursday about whether he would run in a Democratic primary against Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021.

Legislature to Launch Its Own EDA Investigation, Sweeney Says

The state Legislature’s top Democrat said he plans to convene a legislative committee, armed with subpoena power, to scrutinize the Economic Development Authority’s lucrative, multi-billion dollar tax break program, setting up a showdown with a similarly-natured task force the Murphy administration put together in January.

As Big Costs Loom, Is Phil Murphy’s $25M Bump for NJ Transit Enough?

Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget includes a net increase of $25 million for NJ Transit, but the agency has needs that far exceed that amount.

Menendez: ‘No Way’ Trump Takes $41M From Picatinny to Build Border Wall

Sen. Robert Menendez has vowed to stop President Donald Trump from appropriating $41 million in funds from Picatinny Arsenal to help fund a southern U.S. border wall denied to him by Congress.

Tourism Spending Is Up in NJ, and It’ll Be Even Better When American Dream Is Built, Murphy Says

If you don’t mind a crowd, you’re likely to love New Jersey these days. Just ask Gov. Phil Murphy.

Here’s What Murphy and Another Top Democrat Just Said About the Chances of Legalizing Marijuana in NJ

It seems New Jersey’s leaders are losing hope that they’ll be able to secure enough votes in the state Legislature to legalize marijuana, and so they may have the state’s voters decide at the ballot box instead.

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Would Legal Weed Bill Stop Cops From Searching Based on Smell?

A police officer approaches the window of a car during a motor vehicle stop and, as soon as the windows are rolled down, knows there’s marijuana in the car. Maybe it’s raw cannabis, an ounce of bud tucked somewhere in the vehicle. Maybe it’s the odor of burnt marijuana, from a joint that was just extinguished.

NJ School District Wants to Fire Teacher Because She Moved to Pa.

High school teacher Rebecca Drake’s personal life got complicated last year. Her house had been foreclosed on, she and her ex-husband were in court with a bankruptcy filing and she was about to have her third baby. Facing “extreme personal circumstances” Drake temporarily moved in with her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, about 10 miles from the New Jersey border, her attorney said.

Jersey Shore Tourists Spent $7.4B in Monmouth, Ocean This Past Year

New Jersey’s beaches, casinos, forests and cities attracted tourists who spent nearly $45 billion in 2018.

