NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Offers Property Tax Relief

The clock is ticking down and the legislature’s July 1 deadline to approve a new state budget is approaching.

With Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders still far from an agreement on a spending plan, Murphy is now offering property tax relief in exchange for support for his push to raise tax rates on millionaires, according to a report by The Record. The governor has also offered to put an additional $250 million in the budget for property tax relief, saying he thought the measure would “sweeten the pot” on the millionaires’ tax.

But Senate President Steve Sweeney wasn’t biting. Sweeney dismissed Murphy’s offer as a “gimmick” that did nothing to address the long-term problems that lead to perennially high property taxes and the state always struggling to find funding. Sweeney is undoubtedly aware that while new taxes are rarely rescinded, there’s no guarantee that tax relief efforts will be included in future state spending plans once the millionaires’ tax is approved.

Sweeney, who has supported a millionaires’ tax in the past, now claims that the Republican tax overhaul’s elimination of deductions for state and local taxes has changed the landscape. New Jersey runs the risk the of driving millionaires to lower-tax states, Sweeney warns. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a similar warning to his legislature.

Murphy’s proposed $38.6 billion budget includes a plan to raise tax rates on those with incomes over $1 million—from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent, according to The Record. This would raise about $447 million in new tax revenue.

Quote of the Day: “He has suddenly discovered that property taxes are an issue after years of saying that high property taxes are not a problem because New Jerseyans get ‘value’ for their taxes,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, dismissing Gov. Phil Murphy’s pledge to include property tax relief in this year’s budget in return for passage of a millionaires’ tax.

Atlantic City Line Conductors Earned Thousands in Overtime While Trains Weren’t Running

Conductors on the Atlantic City Rail Line have continued earning tens of thousands of dollars in overtime in the months since the railroad’s shutdown in September, despite never being reassigned to other routes on New Jersey Transit’s system, documents show.

In a Blunder, NJ Forgot to Collect Payments on State Worker Pension Loans. Now It Wants the Money Back.

In late 2015 and early 2016, hundreds of retired state workers got surprising news.

Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleges Bid-Rigging, Misconduct and Corruption at Camden Parking Authority

A former Camden Parking Authority employee has filed a whistle-blower lawsuit against the agency and her former boss, alleging public corruption, bid-rigging and payroll fraud, and saying she faced retaliation for disclosing the wrongdoing.

Murphy Backs Off His Plan to Take $33M From Firefighter Relief Fund

Gov. Phil Murphy has moved off his controversial proposal to take $33 million from a hardship fund for New Jersey firefighters following pushback from state lawmakers and first responders.

NJ Real ID: What Travelers Need to Know and How MVCs Are Preparing for the Crowds

The long awaited Real IDs which will replace driver’s licenses and identification cards used to get on domestic commercial flights will be offered by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, but concerns still linger about the rolling out process.

Did Trump Try to Ban Online Gambling to Please a Big Campaign Donor? Murphy’s AG Just Sued to Find Out.

New Jersey’s attorney general has gone to court to find out why President Donald Trump’s Justice Department changed its mind and now is threatening the state’s $350 million online gambling industry.

NJ Transit Trying to Stop Assaults on Conductors, Bus Drivers

In January, a pregnant bus driver was assaulted by a passenger. On Friday, an angry passenger armed with scissors threatened a train conductor, who was aided by other people on the train.

Brodesser-Akner Is Out and the Star-Ledger Won’t Say Why

Claude Brodesser-Akner is no longer with the Star-Ledger. The reason is not immediately clear. Brodesser-Akner has not responded to e-mails and Twitter direct messages, and the Star-Ledger isn’t saying why one of their senior political reporters has departed.

School Didn’t Deal With Kid’s Allergies, Now They Have to Pay $400K Lawsuit

The Jackson Board of Education has until May 15 to pay nearly $400,000 in attorney’s fees to a parent who won a state lawsuit charging that district officials failed to accommodate her child’s allergies and then had to go to federal court to have that decision enforced.

