NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Threatens Shutdown Over Millionaires’ Tax

The drama continued in Trenton Thursday, with Gov. Phil Murphy saying he’d be willing to veto the state budget, shutting down New Jersey’s government, if that budget doesn’t contain a new tax on the state’s highest earners.

Murphy claims the new tax is needed to prevent the state from “stumbling” from one year to the next in fiscal distress. But the governor is seen as opposing a package of 27 bills that Senate President Steve Sweeney has introduced that would address the state’s fiscal problems and lower property taxes by, among other things, reducing the cost of public worker benefits. Murphy is a staunch ally of public workers’ unions.

Sweeney says his plan would save the state $17 billion over 30 years and enable the passage of a budget with no tax increases, according to a report by NJTV News. He argues that a millionaires’ tax, coupled with changes made by the Republican federal tax overhaul, would make New Jersey even more unaffordable for high earners and drive them out of the state, further deepening the state’s fiscal problems. This is a view similar to one presented by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who also opposes raising the millionaires’ tax in his state.

Murphy, who has offered taxpayers a one-year injection of funds for property tax relief if the millionaires’ tax is approved, says he’s opposed to “band-aid” fixes. He also said he was also opposed to making changes to the state’s under-funded pension system if it means shifting responsibility away from the state, according to NJTV News. Sweeney has proposed enrolling new and recent hires in a hybrid pension system that would cap the salary a state pension would cover and enroll employees in a 401K-like system similar to those most private workers depend on.

Sweeney has said he will put key elements of his plan before voters in a referendum if Murphy blocks them. In earlier years, the rhetoric by the governor and senate president might have been seen as staking out bargaining positions heading into budget negotiations, but the feud between Murphy and Sweeney appears to be far too antagonistic for mere negotiating tactics.

The state must adopt a budget by July 1 or face a government shutdown.

Quote of the Day: “Running commercials is not gonna change my position,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on commercials advocating for Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposal to raise taxes on millionaires.

Sweeney on Negotiating With Murphy: He Hasn’t Learned to Respect Legislature Yet

The question was a good one. And it spoke to the type of negotiations that take place this time of year—or, rather, in the final days of June.

ROI-NJ Read more

Three Plans Under Consideration for Port Authority Bus Terminal Overhaul Revealed

Long-awaited plans to overhaul the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan took a step forward Thursday.

The Record Read more

Is Phil Murphy’s Foundation Really Like the Trump Foundation? A Closer Look Explains

Before Phil Murphy told a top Democratic strategist in 2014 he was “very serious” about running for governor, he started ramping up charitable donations from the family foundation he’d organized 15 years earlier as a senior banker at Goldman Sachs.

The Record Read more

Murphy Commercial on NJ Millionaires’ Tax Now Being Blasted by Both Top Dems in Legislature

It’s déjà vu all over again in New Jersey politics. A year ago at this time, the leaders of the Democratic-controlled state Legislature blasted a pro-Gov. Phil Murphy group’s TV ad campaign that aimed to put pressure on lawmakers as they headed into tense state budget negotiations.

NJ.com Read more

Stile: Failed Political Coup Behind Fight That’s Put Legal Weed on Hold

In the summer of 2017, south Jersey political power broker George Norcross put out an “urgent” request to meet with Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor.

The Record Read more

Moran: Norcross Blitzkrieg Shows He’s Feeling the Heat

George Norcross, as expected, has declared war on the task force investigating corporate tax breaks, hiring a dream team of hot-shot lawyers to destroy it. And, if that fails, to yank every tooth and claw so that it is rendered harmless.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Administration Hires NY Attorney to Fight Norcross’ Suit

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced Thursday that it has hired attorney Ted Wells to serve as its counsel in a lawsuit brought by lawyers representing George Norcross and others over the EDA Task Force established by Murphy.

ROI-NJ Read more

NJ’s Medical Marijuana Program Could Soon Grow After Expansion Plan Passes Assembly

New Jersey’s constrained medical marijuana program could soon grow after the state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that, among other things, would add many more marijuana providers to the program.

NJ.com Read more

Sweeney Wants $50M Extra for Special Education, but No More Funds for Losing Districts

Senate President Steve Sweeney yesterday had some good financial news—and some not-so-good financial news—for New Jersey’s public schools as they face the next fiscal year.

NJSpotlight Read more

Company That Got Big NJ Tax Break: We Meant to Say ‘Yes’ When We Said ‘No’ on State Form. Oops!

A company that won the second-largest tax break in New Jersey history gave a false answer about being prohibited from working with a federal agency in sworn statements.

NJ.com Read more

Editorial: Don’t Let Norcross-Murphy Feud Become Toxic to Camden

In the escalating Norcross vs. Murphy war, the latest casualty could be the considerable needs of ordinary residents of the City of Camden.

South Jersey Times Read more

New Rules Limit ICE Activity in New Jersey State Courthouses

New rules will require federal immigration agents to present a judicial warrant before they arrest anyone in courthouses on civil immigration offenses.

The Record Read more

Advocacy Group Wants Asian Communities Taken Into Account in Redistricting

Jersey Promise, an Asian American advocacy group, is recommending that the state take into account communities of interest when drafting legislative district lines in 2021 to increase Asian American representation in Trenton.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Oyster Creek: Does Closing Nuclear Plants Faster Make Sense?

Companies specializing in nuclear demolition and radioactive waste storage are buying up aging U.S. reactors and promising to decommission them in dramatically less time than their utility owners had planned—eight years instead of 60 in some cases.

Associated Press Read more

Lawmakers Seek to Curb Time Inmates Spend in Solitary

New Jersey lawmakers are trying again to limit the amount of time prisoners can be kept in isolated confinement, as well as the circumstances under which they can be sent to solitary. An effort to do so three years ago got as far as former Gov. Chris Christie’s desk before being vetoed.

NJSpotlight Read more

Menendez Warns Trump Against Overturning Hold on Saudi Arms Deal

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned the Trump administration not to bypass a congressional hold in order to sell billions of dollars worth of arms to Saudi Arabia.

Bloomberg Read more

Josh Gottheimer Touts Increase in Federal Grants to NJ Towns

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is touting his office’s efforts to win more federal grants for New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District, saying in Oradell on Monday that the district received 35 percent more in federal dollars last year compared to 2017.

The Record Read more

Students From Other NJ Schools in N-Word Video

Monmouth University was not the only New Jersey college to identify a student in a viral video showing seven people repeating a racist slur.

NJ101.5 Read more

Church Tells Bergen Charter School to Cover Up ‘Obscene’ LGBT Mural, and School Obliges

A Hackensack charter school student said she was “heartbroken” after a local church and landlord instructed her school to cover up a mural she created in support of LGBT rights.

The Record Read more

Ciba-Geigy Property Tax Appeal Could Cost Toms River Taxpayers Millions

It’s akin to a ticking time bomb for taxpayers: The ongoing fight between the owners of the former Ciba-Geigy Corp. property and Toms River could result in residents being forced to foot a hefty bill.

Asbury Park Press Read more