NJ Politics Digest: SDA Scrambled to Create Job Descriptions for Employees

The bad press isn’t finished for the state’s troubled Schools Development Authority, despite the fact that its executive director resigned following the allegations she’d turned the place into a patronage pit by firing longtime employees and giving high-paying state jobs to family and work connections.

In its latest investigation into the agency, the Record of Bergen County reports that the authority began creating job descriptions for about half its new hires only after questions were raised about its hiring practices, and that job descriptions for 16 of the 20 positions were only written after journalists requested them in February. The authority had fought against efforts to make them turn over job descriptions for the posts until the state Attorney General’s Office in April released “generic” job descriptions, the report said. Most of the job descriptions were written in March and April, according to the report.

The report notes that there are several inquiries into the authority’s practices under former Chief Executive Officer Lizette Delgado-Polanco, who resigned after the scandal broke. Senate President Steve Sweeney said he was concerned that while Delgado-Polanco has left, many of the people she hired continue to hold jobs, and at least 10 of the new hires did not meet basic requirements listed for the position, the report said.

While state law does not require that public agencies create job descriptions, the report notes that good government groups say job descriptions are essential to matching employees with the right position.

Quote of the Day: “We’ve given a lot of thought to the SDA and the fact that all of the hires that were made—and there was a lot of questionable hires—are still there,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney.

NJ Tax Fight: Does Phil Murphy Have Another Shot at Millionaires’ Tax?

Gov. Phil Murphy cuts a pretty confident figure in a new television ad touting a proposed hike in taxes for New Jersey millionaires.

The Record Read more

The 5 Sticky Budget Issues Governor and Lawmakers Must Resolve

The post-Memorial Day push for a new state budget begins this week in Trenton. This year, there’s added suspense given that Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers have yet to work out several difficult issues. The clock is ticking. They have only until June 30 to do so—and to avoid a government shutdown. Here are the five biggest issues they must resolve.

NJSpotlight Read more

US Supreme Court to Weigh Bridgegate Appeal on June 13

The U.S. Supreme Court has set a date for when it will consider whether or not to hear the appeal of convicted “Bridgegate” defendants Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni.

The Record Read more

Murphy: NJ Must Do Better on Gun Control After 2 Trenton Shootings

Gov. Phil Murphy said he had already scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday in Trenton with mayors and lawmakers from some of New Jersey’s largest cities to discuss more ways the Garden State can combat gun violence.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Sets New Rules for Drinking at Microbreweries

New Jersey issued new rules for microbreweries several months after an initial attempt met with resistance from brewers who said their businesses would be hurt.

Associated Press Read more

Phil Murphy, Incoming DGA Chairman, Won’t Say He Backs Pro-Life, Pro-Gun Democrats in Louisiana, Mississippi

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, slated to head the Democratic Governors Association in January, refused to say if he’ll support Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Louisiana and Mississippi who support safe, legal access to abortion and oppose gun control.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Feds Order NJ to Come Up With Better Way to Resolve Special Education Disputes

New Jersey’s judicial system for resolving special education disputes has long been criticized for taking too long, costing too much.

NJSpotlight Read more

Editorial: Picture These NJ Mayors at a Luau in Hawaii. See It? Good, Because You’re Paying for It.

For all those who think Hawaii is too expensive to visit: It’s not when you go on the taxpayer’s dime!

NJ.com Read more

NJ Medical Marijuana: What You Need to Know About Conditions, Costs and Your Cannabis Card

The New Jersey medical marijuana program is on the verge of going mainstream. The Assembly last week passed the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana Act, the biggest change to the program since the bill was first signed into law nearly 10 years ago.

Asbury Park Press Read more

In Clash of Democratic Titans, Taxpayers Will Pay

With four weeks to go before state lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy have to agree on a new spending plan, the civil war raging among Democrats threatens to derail the process.

NJ101.5 Read more

Golden: Governor and Team Dig in on Millionaires’ Tax, Ignoring Political Reality

Public policy decisions reached in the midst of controversy—such as the bitter political conflict now engulfing the Murphy administration—often reflect rash and personal conclusions rather than sober and contemplative ones.

NJSpotlight Read more

Greystone Stakeholders: New Report Ignores ‘Alarming’ Issues at State-Run Hospital

Despite a new report indicating improved conditions at Greystone Park and other state-run psychiatric hospitals, the principals behind a recent class-action lawsuit say Greystone for several years has been, and still is, “a disaster.”

Daily Record Read more

Here Are the North Jersey Towns That Will Fly Rainbow Flags for Pride Month

In support of Pride Month, towns in northern New Jersey will raise rainbow flags during the month of June.

The Record Read more

US Census Is Looking for Temporary Workers in NJ for 2020. Here’s How to Apply.

The U.S. Census Bureau, tasked with counting the nation’s population every 10 years, plans to hire more than 15,000 temporary workers in New Jersey to help with next year’s count, with some jobs paying more than $16.50 an hour.

The Record Read more

Murphy Moves to Stock Pinelands Commission With Proven Conservationists

In a move welcomed by conservationists, Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to extend his imprint on the Pinelands Commission with two new nominations and the reappointment of another long-serving commissioner.

NJSpotlight Read more