NJ Politics Digest: State Congressional Democrats Unite Behind Booker

It’s hard to get a consensus among Democrats in the State House these days. But luckily, for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, the lack of amity isn’t present among the state’s Democratic contingent in Washington, D.C.

As the New Jersey Globe reports, the state’s junior U.S. senator has the unanimous support of the state’s congressional delegation as he seeks the party’s nomination as its presidential candidate.

In the crowded Democratic field, only two other candidates can boast the same kind of support—and they come from much smaller states. Former Vice President Joe Biden has the support of the three Democrats in the Delaware delegation while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received the endorsement of Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch, the Globe reports.

There are 23 major candidates currently seeking the party’s nomination. California Sen. Kamala Harris has been endorsed by five of California’s 46 Democratic House members, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has received the support of fellow Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey and three of the state’s nine House members.

Booker is, however, lacking the endorsement of one of New Jersey’s members of congress: Rep. Chris Smith, the state’s sole remaining Republican in Washington following November’s blue wave election, has, perhaps unsurprisingly, not endorsed him.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t view it as poking the bear,” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on running ads paid for by a dark money group promoting his plan for a millionaires’ tax—a proposal opposed by the top legislators in his own party.

‘Tax People Like Me,’ Murphy Says, but He’s Got a Fight Ahead

Raising taxes on the wealthy and renewing an expiring business incentive program are emerging as top fights as New Jersey’s budget deadline approaches.

Associated Press Read more

Menendez Blasts Trump for Going Around Congress to Sell Arms to Saudi Arabia

Sen. Bob Menendez blasted President Donald Trump on Friday after his administration said it would bypass congressional review for the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia despite the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

NJ.com Read more

Smoking on NJ Beaches Will Cost You Under New Ban

Smoking is banned on New Jersey’s beaches and boardwalks under a new law in effect this year. The statewide law went into effect during the slower winter season on January 16.

NJ101.5 Read more

Republicans Are Furious About Michael Saudino’s Return to the GOP Fold

For the last three years, Bergen County Republicans used the same word to describe former Sheriff Michael Saudino: Traitor.

The Record Read more

NJ Sheriff Asks for Trump’s Help in Getting Anti-Sanctuary State Question on the Ballot

New Jersey’s attorney general is questioning the legality of a special ballot question in Sussex County that would direct the county sheriff to ignore state directives on undocumented immigrants.

NJ.com Read more

Mulshine: Never Mind That Tax on Medical Marijuana. Murphy Wants to Tax Prescription Pain-Killers.

I was on the floor of the state Assembly Thursday for the big vote on expanding the state’s medicinal marijuana program.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Tells Companies in Alabama, Georgia to Come to Pro-Choice New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy thinks businesses in Alabama and Georgia would be happier relocating to New Jersey, where higher taxes might be overlooked in favor of reproductive rights.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Asian Americans Are an Ever-Growing Part of NJ’s Population, but Leaders Say They Are Often ‘Invisible’

They’re the fastest-growing racial group in New Jersey, accounting for about 10 percent of the population.

NJ.com Read more

Entire NJ Congressional Delegation Hosting Booker Fundraiser

The entire New Jersey Democratic congressional delegation will host a fundraiser for Cory Booker’s presidential campaign next week.

New Jersey Globe Read more

‘Thank You for the Selfless Sacrifice’: Sun Shines on Memorial Day Ceremonies Across NJ

Dumont Mayor Jim Kelly enjoyed the best of a sunny Garden State Memorial Day holiday weekend, relaxing at the Jersey Shore before attending to ceremonial duties early Monday morning in his hometown.

Daily Record Read more

Editorial: Anti-Muslim Memes Have No Place in Our Politics

There is a flyer circulating among voters in Piscataway that uses the kind of coded anti-Muslim language that makes most of us uneasy.

NJ.com Read more

Another NJ Cop Not Guilty

A borough police officer has been found not guilty of pummeling a 16-year-old boy who fled from police and crashed his car in 2017.

NJ101.5 Read more

In Struggling AC, a Special Focus on Problems Faced by the Young

Community representatives met in Atlantic City yesterday to explore ways to improve the lives of youngsters in the struggling seaside resort after a survey revealed that nearly half are not fully prepared to face life’s challenges.

NJSpotlight Read more

Mazzeo Pulls Countywide Assessment Bill From Full Assembly Vote

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo pulled his countywide assessment bill from a scheduled vote in the full Assembly on Thursday at the request of the county’s mayors, he said.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

New Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez Sets a Course for West New York

New West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez doesn’t want to let you down, but he is expecting—and is counting on—town commission meetings being “boring” for at least the next four years.

Jersey Journal Read more