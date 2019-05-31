NJ Politics Digest: State Goes After Sackler Family in Opioid Suit

New Jersey on Thursday joined nearly a dozen other states in filing suit against the family that owns Purdue Pharma for their alleged role in promoting OxyContin and other highly addictive opioid painkillers, thereby helping create the current opioid crisis facing this country.

NJ.com reports that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal accused the Sackler family of building their business and personal fortunes through other people’s addiction.

Named as defendants are former chairman Richard S. Sackler, Jonathan D. Sackler, Kathe Sackler, Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, Mortimer D. A. Sackler, Beverly Sackler, Theresa Sackler and David A. Sackler, the report said.

New Jersey filed suit against Purdue in 2017, but Thursday’s filing in Essex County Superior Court is part of a growing strategy by public officials to hold the Sackler family, as well as other drug companies, accountable for their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis, and to force them to help combat it.

NJ.com reports that some estimates indicate the Sacklers and Purdue have been sued more than 2,000 times by government entities. In a statement, the Sackler family claims that it has always acted properly and that its members are committed to preventing addiction.

While the attorney general and many others argue that the family is responsible for Purdue aggressively and deceitfully promoting OxyContin and other powerful painkillers, the Sackler statement blamed “illicit fentanyl smuggled in from China and Mexico” for the rapidly growing crisis.

Quote of the Day: “I said, ‘Flag any bills of concern. Tell us. We’ll slow up on those bills until you have a chance to review them. This is not working the way the governor’s doing this. I’ve never seen anything like this,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, complaining that Gov. Phil Murphy has so far vetoed 65 bills approved by a legislature controlled by his own party.

Democrats Could Deal Murphy a Huge Blow as They Mull a Veto Override on ‘Dark Money’ Bill

New Jersey state lawmakers are “actively discussing” overriding a Gov. Phil Murphy veto, further signaling heightened tensions between the governor and his fellow Democrats who lead the state Legislature, one of the bill’s sponsor said.

NJ Tax Break Winners Gave Millions to Political Group Linked to George Norcross

New Jersey companies that were given tax breaks, along with top executives and attorneys linked to those companies, provided $1.7 million to a powerful super PAC tied to one of the state’s most influential political power brokers.

NJ Public Workers Convicted of These Offenses Would Lose Their Pensions Under Bill Heading to Governor

A bill is headed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk would strip public workers and elected officials in New Jersey of their pensions if they’re convicted of certain sexual misconduct offenses or corruption in connection with their public employment.

It Ain’t Cheap, But NJ Mayors Say Their Conference in Hawaii Will Be Worth It

New Jersey mayors are defending their upcoming jaunts to Hawaii—which are paid in part by taxpayers—saying the trip and accompanying mayors’ conference is worth the investment.

NJ Medical Marijuana Expansion Moves Forward, No Expungement Vote Due to ‘Error’

After years of pushing from activists frustrated with New Jersey’s limited medical marijuana program, lawmakers agreed Thursday to make it easier for patients to register and to purchase and consume cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Pension Fund for NJ Public Workers Slashes Hedge Fund Investments in Half

The New Jersey public worker pension fund will reduce its stake in hedge funds by billions of dollars, as the State Investment Council decided Wednesday to continue pulling away from the higher-fee investments.

NJ School Segregation Lawsuit Inches Toward Trial After Negotiations Stall

A year after civil-rights advocates and students sued the state over desegregating New Jersey public schools, negotiations have broken down and the case may be headed to trial.

Top Democrat Says It Will Be Murphy’s Fault If NJ Government Shuts Down

With only a month left before Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers must agree on a state budget, talk of New Jersey’s government shutting down (again) is getting louder.

Lyme Disease a Bioweapon Gone Awry? Rep. Chris Smith Pushes Trump to Investigate

It was a sad sight, the mother of a 5-year-old with chronic Lyme disease practically begging for help because no doctor will treat her daughter.

Waldwick Council Finds Compromise Over Display of LGBTQ Pride Flag in Borough

It took two votes, but the Borough Council ultimately decided to display the LGBTQ flag.

Englewood Councilwoman Calls for Investigation Into Councilman. It Doesn’t Work.

Less than a week after the termination of the city manager, and on the heels of a lawsuit filed by firefighters alleging wrongful termination, one council member has called for an investigation into what she called the “potentially illegal actions” of another.

