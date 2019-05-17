NJ Politics Digest: Sweeney Moves on Plan to Save on Public Worker Benefits

Senate President Steve Sweeney has introduced a package of bills that would reduce the costs of public worker pensions and health care among other initiatives aimed at cutting the high cost of government in the Garden State.

The move sets up a battle between the Democratic senate president and Gov. Phil Murphy, a staunch ally of public worker unions. But Sweeney has vowed to bypass Murphy and put pension and health care reform before voters in a referendum if his legislative effort fails.

The changes in Sweeney’s package of bills comes from the Path to Progress report prepared by a panel of fiscal and policy experts, Politico reports. The proposals include shifting public employees to less-expensive health care options as well as moving future employees into a hybrid retirement plan that combines pensions with 401K-style plans.

Sweeney has spent the last few months holding town hall meetings around the state to promote his plan to tax-weary residents. But the meetings have also been lightening rods for public employees, who adamantly oppose any efforts to reduce their benefits in the name of reducing one of the country’s highest property tax burdens.

Sweeney’s move also sets up what is sure to be a bitter battle with Murphy, who contends that any changes to public employee benefits should be done at the bargaining table, over the state budget.

Politico reports that while Sweeney doesn’t expect the legislature to consider all 27 bill in his plan by the June 30 budget deadline, he will push to have the measures dealing pension and benefit reforms acted on quickly.

The state must adopt a new budget by July 1 or face a government shutdown. Sweeney and Murphy are already battling over Murphy’s plan to impose a millionaires’ tax—a move Sweeney says will only drive high earners out of the state.

Murphy has tried to sweeten his proposal by tying it to the offer of a one-time infusion of $250 million for property tax relief. But the senate president has said the state must deal with spending in order to make the state more affordable and provide residents with property tax relief.

Quote of the Day: “I’ve said to people, you can shout and holler all you want. We’re going to fix New Jersey,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on public workers’ unions that oppose his plan to reduce state government spending.

Sweeney Introduces 27 Bills Aimed at Reducing the Cost of Government

Senate President Steve Sweeney introduced a sweeping package of more than two dozen bills aimed at slashing the high cost of government in New Jersey, upping the ante in this year’s budget negotiations with Gov. Phil Murphy and setting himself up for another bitter fight with the state’s public workers.

Politico Read more

Murphy Should Give Some of NJ’s $484M Surplus to NJ Transit, GOP Leader Says

The Republican leader of the state Assembly said Gov. Phil Murphy should give NJ Transit a $250 million funding boost from the $484 million surplus announced this week by the state treasurer.

The Record Read more

Go Ahead, Soak the Rich. Millionaires Urge NJ to Raise Taxes

Gov. Phil Murphy continues to call for a tax increase for millionaires in his proposed budget, but Democratic legislative leaders have repeatedly stated their opposition to it.

NJ101.5 Read more

Rate Counsel Challenges Nuclear Subsidy in Appellate Court

As expected, Rate Counsel Stefanie Brand yesterday challenged the award of $300 million in ratepayer subsidies to keep PSEG Power’s three nuclear power plants open in South Jersey in a case filed with the New Jersey Appellate Division.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Mayors Are Going to Hawaii This Summer. Guess Who’s Paying?

Several New Jersey mayors are headed to Hawaii this summer—some at the expense of taxpayers.

NJ.com Read more

Florio Calls for Facts to Come Out in EDA Investigations

Controversial tax incentive programs administered by the state Economic Development Authority rarely came up during a press conference held by Camden’s political and business leaders, as well as two former governors.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Munoz Questions Morality of Murphy’s Plan to Tax Opioid Makers

The Murphy administration’s proposal to tax opioid makers is immoral, Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz suggested during a May 14 budget hearing.

NJBiz Read more

The Story Behind the Little-Known Failed Project in New Jersey That Got Trump Fired

In May 2008, Donald Trump, the self-professed “miracle worker” lost his magic, and his cool.

The Record Read more

Rutgers Newspaper Didn’t Get Enough Funding Support From Students, Launches a GoFundMe

The Daily Targum, Rutgers University’s student-run independent newspaper, started a donation campaign to raise $100,000 after students didn’t show enough support to continue funding it.

The Record Read more

Feds: US Supreme Court Should Reject NJ ‘Bridgegate’ Duo Seeking Appeal

The U.S. solicitor general’s office has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court not hear the appeal of two convicted defendants in the “Bridgegate” case, nudging the four-year legal saga of New Jersey’s most infamous traffic jam toward a conclusion.

Associated Press Read more

NJ Marijuana Legalization: A ‘Very Happy’ Day for Medical Cannabis Patients

The Facebook message came in late Tuesday night, from a parent whose 5-year-old is battling brain cancer. Medical marijuana eases the child’s pain, but the parent was worried that they’d run out of cannabis because of New Jersey’s 2-ounce monthly limit for patients.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Ocean County Republicans elect a new political boss

Frank B. Holman III, a certified public accountant whose ancestors helped establish Ocean County in the 19th century, was elected the chairman of its Republican Party—an office that immediately transforms him into one of the most important GOP figures in New Jersey.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Gilmore Appointed Board of Elections Successor Hours Before He Resigned

George Gilmore named his own replacement on the Ocean County Board of Elections during his final hours as county chairman, but his pick was torpedoed by a one-time ally, freeholder chair Virginia Haines.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Booker Campaign Official Urges Donations for Gillibrand to Ensure Debate Spot

Sen. Cory Booker’s deputy presidential campaign manager announced on Twitter Wednesday night that she donated to the campaign of rival 2020 candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, urging others to do the same to ensure that Gillibrand qualifies for next month’s Democratic primary debate.

Politico Read more

NYC Is Newark’s Suburb? That’s How Booker Described It After de Blasio Jumped Into the Race for President.

New York City is known by many names. Gotham. The Big Apple. The city that never sleeps.

NJ.com Read more

Rep. Andy Is Trying to Protect the ACA From Trump

When freshman Rep. Andy Kim holds a town hall meeting, he says there’s one issue atop voters’ minds: health care.

NJ.com Read more

Preservation New Jersey Announces Top 10 Endangered Historic Places in the State

A lighthouse from the 1800s and a train terminal rank among the state’s 10 most endangered places.

The Record Read more

Hamilton Mayor Says Shelter’s Illegal Killing of 300 Pets Was Public Service

After prosecutors charged the municipal health director and the former municipal animal shelter supervisor with animal cruelty in the killing of 300 animals in a euthanasia-for-hire scheme, Mayor Kelly Yaede has called for the case to be reviewed by a “higher authority.”

NJ101.5 Read more

Another Loss in Court for Jersey City Over Withholding Public Records

Jersey City lost another case related to public records on Thursday when a two-judge appellate panel affirmed a lower court ruling that the city violated the Open Public Records Act in 2015 over documents related to the Sixth Street Embankment.

Jersey Journal Read more