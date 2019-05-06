NJ Politics Digest: Why Legal Weed Might Be Years Away

It’s beginning to look like the only deal state lawmakers might reach on recreational marijuana use is an agreement to put it on the ballot in 2020.

A report in NJ.com says that legislative leaders and Gov. Phil Murphy are not much closer to corralling the votes they need in order to approve legalization than they were when their efforts collapsed earlier this year.

That makes it increasingly likely that the plan will be put before voters for approval, the report said, quoting a number of insiders familiar with the legalization efforts. And any such referendum will likely have to wait until November 2020, since legalization supporters are worried about putting the measure before voters in a year when the entire state Assembly is up for re-election and there is no marquee race at the top of the ticket to attract younger and more liberal voters, who will likely support making weed legal.

So, the measure will be held until the November 2020 presidential election in an effort to boost its chances, the report said. That means legal weed likely won’t come to New Jersey until some time in 2021.

The report notes that bad blood between Murphy and fellow Democrat Senate President Steve Sweeney is hampering the legalization effort. That friction has only gotten worse as Murphy pushes for an investigation into tax breaks awarded by the state Economic Development Authority—an investigation seen as targeting Sweeney and his political allies. Murphy officials deny the EDA investigation is having an impact on the marijuana legalization effort, according to the report.

Murphy has said he’ll expand the state’s medical marijuana program if a deal isn’t reached on legalizing recreational pot by the end of this month.

Quote of the Day: “I know her number. The fact that we’ve not met is not our fault.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao allegedly refusing to meet to discuss funding for the Gateway project.

Phil Murphy: Secretary Elaine Chao Won’t Pick Up Phone to Talk Gateway

Gov. Phil Murphy told members of Congress on Friday that he’s tried several times to arrange a call or meeting with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to talk about the Gateway project, but has been met with silence.

GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Fold SDA Into Treasury

A Republican lawmaker wants to fold the embattled Schools Development Authority into the state Treasury “to make it more accountable,” rather than into the Economic Development Authority, which itself has come under scrutiny over its handling of tax incentive programs.

Public Access to NJ’s Beaches, Waterways to Increase This Summer

The public will have stronger legal rights to access New Jersey’s beaches and waterfronts this summer after Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on a measure that builds on long-held property law.

New Jersey Tax Credit Investigation: Firms Could Face Criminal Penalties If They Lied

Companies that moved to Camden after getting millions of dollars in grants could face criminal penalties if they lied in order to receive those incentives, according to officials looking into alleged abuse of New Jersey’s tax credit programs.

A NJ Teacher Fired Twice and Busted for Porn Got Hired Again. Why?

What do you do if you’ve been arrested once, fired twice from teaching positions, caught with pornography on your school computer and had your troubled past exposed in a major news investigation?

SEC Filing: PSEG Has Yet to Decide on Equity Stake in Offshore Wind Project

Public Service Enterprise Group appears to be keeping its options open on how much it will invest in the state’s ambitious efforts to be a leader in the offshore-wind industry that’s developing up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

NJ Transit Makes Changes as Amtrak Prepares for NYC Track Work

It’s not supposed to turn into the Summer of Hell Part 2, but NJ Transit is planning to make some schedule changes for select trains heading into New York Penn Station this summer.

Oradell Bridge Project Experienced Delays, Added Costs Due to Rare Birds, Lawsuit Says

A bridge contractor tasked with rehabilitating a century-old bridge in Oradell claims it incurred damages when Bergen County delayed the project for months to protect a threatened heron species in 2012, according to a Superior Court lawsuit.

Paterson School Budget: Decision Looms on 200 Layoffs, 14 Percent Tax Hike

A budget that would raise city school taxes by 14 percent and result in the layoffs of almost 200 educators is scheduled for a final vote by the Paterson Board of Education on Tuesday.

Movement to Ban Plastic Bags, Straws, Foam Containers Targets North Jersey

The push to enact a statewide prohibition on thin plastic bags, plastic straws and foam food containers may have stalled in Trenton, but a campaign is underway to get more towns beyond the Jersey Shore to pass local bans.

Jackson Residents Sue to Stop $500M Adventure Crossing Project, Including Sports Dome

A group of nearly two dozen residents is suing the township Zoning Board and developer planning to a build a sprawling sports and entertainment complex near Six Flags Great Adventure.

