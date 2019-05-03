NJ Politics Digest: Will Booker Qualify for First Democratic Debate?

The first debates between the Democratic primary candidates are approaching, and New Jersey’s Cory Booker is working hard to ensure he qualifies to be on the stage.

As NJ.com reports, there are two criteria for gaining a spot in the debates, which are limited to 20 candidates: The first is to gain more than 1 percent in three different recognized polls—something Booker has already done. The second is to receive money from at least 65,000 individual donors, including at least 200 donors from at least 20 states.

That’s something Booker hasn’t done yet. NJ.com reports the candidate sent out a mailer Thursday saying he’s still 1,971 donors shy of the required mark. In the mailer, Booker said his “underdog” candidacy needs to participate in the debates to be able to compete with other, better-funded candidates, according to the report. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has already raised $18 million in the first quarter, giving him a wide lead in fundraising.

Booker wants to reach both goals, because if all candidates reach at least one of the requirements, the field will then be winnowed by seeing who has met both.

As NJ.com reports, each of the top 20 qualifiers will participate in one of two debates, which will each be limited to 10 candidates apiece. The lineup of the debates will be chosen randomly.

The first debate is scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Miami. The second is July 30 and 31 in Detroit, Michigan.

Quote of the Day: “While I’m grateful for the small amount of money that came that way—truly I am, and for the effort behind it—it’s not enough.” — Montclair State University President Susan Cole, on the state increasing aid to 13 senior public colleges by $14 million for 2019.

No Easy Answers About Why It Costs So Much to Attend NJ’s Public Colleges

In order to combat the notoriously high cost of attending college in New Jersey, the Murphy administration is injecting millions in budget funding and making community college virtually tuition-free. But university leaders say that’s not enough.

NJSpotlight Read more

Chris Christie Unleashes on Phil Murphy as Special Task Force Probes Tax Credit Program Under Ex-Governor

Former Gov. Chris Christie unleashed on Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday as Murphy continues blast away at how Christie handled a generous tax incentive program when he was governor.

NJ.com Read more

Company Received Tax Credits to Create Jobs, but Let Employees Go Within Months, Former Manager Says

Lured by $16.8 million in tax credits, World Business Lenders celebrated its 2016 move to the Jersey City waterfront in a ribbon-cutting ceremony high atop a gleaming office tower near Exchange Place with panoramic views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Attorney Wants to Know If Special Counsel to Murphy Task Force Is Able to Practice Law in the Garden State

A New Jersey attorney called into question whether the special counsel to a task force Gov. Phil Murphy set up to investigate New Jersey’s troubled Economic Development Authority has the authority to practice law here in New Jersey in the first place.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Has No Allies on SCI

In it’s heyday, the State Commission of Investigation was so intimidating that the mere visit from an investigator or subpoena to appear could reliably scare the crap out of someone.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Kushner Firm Asks Judge to Hold Jersey City in Contempt Over Records Dispute

Lawyers for Kushner Companies, the real estate firm run by the family of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, wants Jersey City held in contempt of court for the city’s “flagrant disregard” for a judge’s order in a public records dispute between the two parties.

NJ.com Read more

Charter Schools Say District Sent Them Fewer Students, Denying Them the Funding That Comes With Them

The fate of a system that allows Newark families to use a single application to apply to most traditional and charter schools in the city is in question after several charter operators accused the district of misusing the system to lower their enrollments.

Chalkbeat Newark Read more

NJ Marijuana Black Market: 13 Arrested in Police Bust of Jersey City ‘Pop-Up’ Event

Police in Jersey City last week raided a black market marijuana “pop-up” event—of the sort chronicled in a recent USA Today Network New Jersey report—described by police as a literal “market” where weed was sold in various forms.

The Record Read more

‘Atmosphere of Anger’ in Glen Rock and Beyond over Columbus Day proposal

The debate over turning Columbus Day into Indigenous Peoples’ Day has people riled up on both sides, prompting calls for more civility.

The Record Read more

West Wildwood Hires Mayor’s Daughter as Cop in Department’s Latest Controversy

The borough commission voted Wednesday to hire Mayor Christopher Fox’s 22-year-old daughter Nicole Fox as a full-time police officer, in a surprise resolution that was not on the agenda.

Press of Atlantic City Read more