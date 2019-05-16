Prince Harry and Meghan Aren’t Ready to Hire a Staff for Frogmore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adjusting quite well to life with their baby son, including all the sleepless nights that come with a newborn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling in with Archie at Frogmore Cottage, where he has his own vegan nursery and some very pricey soundproofing, and they’re doing it without any outside help—at least for the time being.

The couple have decided to forgo adding a large staff for the days following Archie’s birth, reports Vanity Fair, as they prefer to keep this time private and spend it with their families. That said, they aren’t entirely without a helping hand, as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has been staying with the couple in her own private suite at the cottage since shortly before Meghan gave birth. Apparently, she has been “indispensable.”

Since the royals are currently sans chef, we wonder who prepped the place for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent visit—maybe they just went out to the veggie garden and picked their own fresh produce.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to make some big staff changes at their Windsor home in the future, however. They’ll be filling out their household at Buckingham Palace, following their split from Kensington Palace, and finding a full-time nanny after they both return to public life full-time in the fall. They might be going in a different direction than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by not choosing a Norland Nanny.

Prince Harry and Meghan still have some time before then, as the Duchess of Sussex will be on maternity leave until after the summer, and even though Prince Harry is already back in action, he’s reportedly planning on slowing down his schedule and taking a paternity leave of sorts. But don’t worry, we won’t be without Sussex sightings—even though Meghan won’t officially be back on duty for a while, she’ll likely be making a big public appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.