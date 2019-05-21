Jet Set: 10 New Travel Accessories That Are Perfect for Your Next Trip

Not only will this bag keep your two hands free, it also has a separate laptop pocket that slides right onto your suitcase. It doesn't hurt that it's stylish enough to use even if you're not traveling. $179, Victorinox.

This portable Roku stick brings your TV with you on the go, so you can still binge all your favorites when you're not reading at the beach. $69.99, Roku.

There's a reason these lip balms have become cult favorites. The Rose salve is especially great for travel, when your lips are the most dehydrated and could also use a little glow. $23, Glossier.

We all know single-use plastic water bottles are the worst. This alternative from Larq is a step way above. It has a self-cleaning and water purification system, so you won't have to worry about germs and bacteria, and you can use its adventure mode for situations that call for a little extra strength. $95, Larq.

The best invention since fire? This set of four packing cubes is a lifesaver for the messy and the indecisive, offering a compression system that allows you to fit all your jet-setter essentials in your suitcase. $45, Away.











Whether you’re an occasional vacationer or a hopeless globe-trotter, travel hacks are always useful. As anyone who spends a good chunk of time on the go will tell you, the right accoutrements can take your getaway from stressful to blissful. Welcome to the Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip. From the remarkably practical to the downright indulgent, these are the products we’re loving and dreaming about right now. Our first edition includes a luxe hydration kit, a high-tech water bottle and some ingenious packing cubes that have truly changed our lives. Bon voyage!