Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: 10 New Travel Accessories That Are Perfect for Your Next Trip

By
Click through to see our favorite travel accessories right now.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Cuyana Passport Case

A good passport case is a game changer. This pebbled leather one has slots for everything you need, including your ticket, I.D. and credit cards. Also, a bright case is way easier to spot in a crowded bag. $95, Cuyana.

Courtesy Cuyana

Chanel Hydra Beauty Le Voyage

This chic kit will help nourish travel-induced dry skin. It comes with a hydration serum, a cream and eye makeup remover, all in TSA-approved mini sizes. $120, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel

Away Insider Packing Cubes

The best invention since fire? This set of four packing cubes is a lifesaver for the messy and the indecisive, offering a compression system that allows you to fit all your jet-setter essentials in your suitcase. $45, Away.

Courtesy Away
Advertisement

Larq Water Bottle

We all know single-use plastic water bottles are the worst. This alternative from Larq is a step way above. It has a self-cleaning and water purification system, so you won't have to worry about germs and bacteria, and you can use its adventure mode for situations that call for a little extra strength. $95, Larq.

Courtesy Larq

Glossier Rose Balm DotCom

There's a reason these lip balms have become cult favorites. The Rose salve is especially great for travel, when your lips are the most dehydrated and could also use a little glow. $23, Glossier.

Courtesy Glossier

Roku Streaming Stick+

This portable Roku stick brings your TV with you on the go, so you can still binge all your favorites when you're not reading at the beach. $69.99, Roku.

Courtesy Roku
Advertisement

Victoria 2.0 Classic Business Backpack

Not only will this bag keep your two hands free, it also has a separate laptop pocket that slides right onto your suitcase. It doesn't hurt that it's stylish enough to use even if you're not traveling. $179, Victorinox.

Courtesy Victorinox

Nest Fragrances Water-Activated Foaming Cleansing Towelettes

These new subtly scented foaming towelettes will give your skin a quick cleanse—ideal for when you've just woken up from a red-eye, or need a little pick-me-up during a packed day of sightseeing. $24, Nest Fragrances at Ulta.

Courtesy Nest Fragrances

Eberjey Heather Cropped Pant

Overnight flights call for the comfiest of pants, and this blissfully soft new black-on-black pair has the added bonus of being super fashionable. $69, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey
Advertisement

Supergoop! x Rebecca Taylor SPF In Bloom Kit

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable. This new TSA-approved kit features classic Supergoop products like refresh setting mist, daily moisturizer and cream (all with SPF, of course), but it's also refreshingly floral for spring. $25, Supergoop.

Courtesy Supergoop
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Whether you’re an occasional vacationer or a hopeless globe-trotter, travel hacks are always useful. As anyone who spends a good chunk of time on the go will tell you, the right accoutrements can take your getaway from stressful to blissful. Welcome to the Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip. From the remarkably practical to the downright indulgent, these are the products we’re loving and dreaming about right now. Our first edition includes a luxe hydration kit, a high-tech water bottle and some ingenious packing cubes that have truly changed our lives. Bon voyage!

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, slideshow, luxury travel, Chanel, Glossier, Away, NEST Fragrances, roku

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page