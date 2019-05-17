Trump Accuses Mick Mulvaney of Derailing Infrastructure Week

President Donald Trump said his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney “has no right to” rule out an infrastructural deal between Republicans and Democrats.

“Yeah, if Mick Mulvaney said that, then he has no right to say that. He tells me he didn’t say that and he didn’t mean it. He said it’s going to be hard to finance,” Trump told Fox News host Steve Hilton during an interview segment released on Friday.

Trump’s response pertained to a question about Mulvaney’s appearance at the Milken Institute last month, during which the acting White House chief of staff cast doubt over the likelihood of an infrastructure deal as lawmakers in Washington prepared to discuss the issue.