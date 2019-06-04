Observer Observer Logo

Inside Governor Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee’s $2 Million Westchester Home

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee's longtime Westchester home is for sale. Click through to see inside.
The living room has two fireplaces.
Lee bought the home in 2008.
The master suite is on the second floor.
The master bath.
An exercise room or an office, apparently.
Lee put extra care into the kitchen, of course.
Pies not included.
There's also a formal dining room.
Al fresco dining on the patio.
Yes, there's a pond on property.
The crucial gazebo.
For over a decade, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his partner of nearly 15 years, celebrity television chef and cookbook author Sandra Lee, have maintained a home in Westchester. That is, until now, as the couple has listed the four-bedroom, six-bathroom Mount Kisco property for sale, with a $2 million price tag attached.

Lee is the one who bought the 4,129-square-foot home in 2008, and Cuomo moved in shortly thereafter. While there have been rumors that Cuomo and Lee are splitting up, the Food Network star recently assured the New York Times that the two are very much together, and are simply downsizing. Apparently, they’ve decided they don’t need to maintain this property now that Cuomo’s three daughters are no longer living there, and also because they have various different homes elsewhere in New York at their disposal, including the governor’s mansion, of course, plus a Manhattan apartment and a Hamptons retreat.

Lee went all out when decorating the estate, known as Lily Pond. The double living room contains two white marble fireplaces as well as a window seat, while another sunken, step-down family room features a brick fireplace, per the listing held by Houlihan Lawrence agent Harriet Libov.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee are downsizing just a tad. Patrick McMullan

The airy, crisp white kitchen is equipped with marble countertops and a breakfast island, with a walk-in pantry and a side eating nook. The listing photos show at least two pies ready on the counter, just in case you were unaware that one of the sellers is a chef.

The formal dining room is furnished with a large wood table as well as a china cabinet, while a library is fitted with built-in bookshelves and brown leather seating.

The master suite is up on the second floor, with a fireplace, yet another window seat and a small sitting area. Attached, an en suite contains a white tub and double vanity, and there’s a very impressive walk-in closet-dressing room with a vanity and some fancy jewelry displays.

There’s also a home theater as well as an exercise room. Outside, the three-acre property contains a pond with a waterfall, a stone-encased fireplace and a gazebo.

This isn’t the only Cuomo family property that’s come on the market as of late—the governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is selling his own Hamptons home for $2.9 million.

