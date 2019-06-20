Airbnb Will Now Let You Rent Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cabin

Superhero movie fans, rejoice. The Georgia house used to film the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame is now available to rent on Airbnb for $800 per night.

The luxury listing was first discovered by a Redditor by the name of Brayud, who shared it under the title, “So I found Tony Stark’s Cabin on Airbnb if anyone needs a vacation to cope after Endgame.”

Of course, the owners didn’t hesitate to market the home with the help of the Marvel franchise. “Avengers Endgame fans… Would you like to stay in Tony Stark’s cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie!” the host states.

The massive cabin-style property is said to fit a whole Atlanta-bound party, with room for up to six guests. The house, located in the suburb of Fairburn, boasts four bedrooms and three baths. And while it was obviously good enough for Robert Downey Jr.’s character, past visitors also give the house a thumbs up. The lakeside listing currently has a perfect 5-star Airbnb rating based on three reviews from the past year. And yes, it does come with a washer and dryer.

“Set on private property in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing, this guest cabin can be your home away from home. Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta?” the description continues, marketing the stay for everything from corporate events to family fishing trips.

Celebrity-driven marketing is nothing new for Airbnb. Back in 2016, the lodging platform was promoted by none other than Beyoncé, who used it to rent a Bay Area mansion while in town to perform at the Super Bowl. While it turned out to be a controversial sponsored partnership, the stunt worked, as it helped the luxury Los Altos Hills property triple in price.

The San Francisco-based company has been upping its booking offerings ahead of its anticipated IPO. Earlier this year, it acquired the hotel booking app HotelTonight and just this month it announced its “Adventures” section for travelers looking for unique experiences.