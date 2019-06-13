Calpak Is Making Sure Its Soho Pop-Up Is Well Worth the Gram

Calpak has been around since 1989, far before all the other trendy luggage brands started popping up in your Instagram. In the years since, the travel company has become a major favorite among frequent fliers, with its durable suitcases, relatively reasonable price points (the carry-on hardcase bags start at around $135) and very photo-friendly patterns.

And now, Calpak is finally launching its first New York pop-up shop, with a storefront at 498 Broome Street in Soho from June 20 to 23.

Aside from peeking through the Insta-famous marbled bags and rose gold luggage, shoppers can also test out the brand’s freshest launches and designs, like their new croc-patterned travel wallets. There will be a number of activations at the shop, like complimentary monogramming services where you can get any of the brand’s vegan leather travel items (like the laptop backpack, wallet and luggage tag) customized. Personally, we think the power luggage tag, which comes with a removable battery pack so you won’t have to panic over your dying iPhone during your airport layover, is the move here.

Also, get ready to up your toiletry game, because if you buy one of the vanity cases at the pop-up, you can then curate your own travel kit with products from OUAI, EO, Invisiboble and more.

And don’t be embarrassed about photographing everything you see—you’ll actually be rewarded for partaking in the photo activation and posting on Instagram, as those who do will get exclusive Calpak travel items like a branded bag, slippers, key chains and the currently trending bucket hat, to embrace your best ’90s self.

The final event will feature celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin (beloved by the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen alike), who launched a collab line with Calpak, and is hosting a meet and greet moment—we’re assuming Instagramming is highly encouraged.