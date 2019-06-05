Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Scored a Sleek La Quinta Desert Retreat

The Crawford-Gerber family is heading to the desert. Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, have scooped up a sleek, contemporary retreat in La Quinta.

Crawford and Gerber paid $5.4 million for the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode in Coachella Valley, which is a significant discount from the $6.5 million the house was last on the market for, as Variety noted.

This is just the latest real estate move for Crawford and Gerber, who also own an $11.63 million Beverly Hills mansion, as the couple listed their Malibu estate for $7.5 million last month.

At their new digs, a private courtyard leads into the 5,978-square-foot single-story house, located in the Madison Club community.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a rounded breakfast counter, in addition to a dining area. There’s also a separate dining room, which features floor-to-ceiling glass-enclosed wine storage—it also looks like there’s a separate area for other liquor, which means there will be plenty of room for all the Casamigos tequila that will surely be making its way over here.

There are multiple living rooms, each with a fireplace, as well as shiny stone floors. The home has floor-to-ceiling glass pockets doors throughout, for an indoor-outdoor layout.

The master suite is in its own area of the house, with a fireplace, patio and “spa” bathroom.

Outside, there’s a custom infinity edge pool and a spa, in addition to plenty of outdoor living rooms as well as a custom cooking area.

Crawford and Gerber, who have two children, Kaia and Presley, aren’t the only famous faces making their way to this specific area of the desert. Kylie Jenner bought her own (entirely vacant) parcel of land within the Madison Club earlier this year, following in the footsteps of Kardashian momager Kris Jenner, who purchased her own residence in the enclave months before that.