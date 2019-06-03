Photos From Inside the World’s Leading Cannabis Business Expo

The prevalence of CBD could be seen everywhere at the Javits Center during the CWCB Expo. Featured in a wide range of products, like these chewy gummies, CBD products and wellness treatments have become one way that consumer brands are dipping their toes into the cannabis market. Jason Bergman
While marijuana is still only deregulated or legalized in a small number of states, numerous offshoot cannabis industries have emerged nationwide. This year’s Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCB) held over four days at the Javits Center in New York, showcased the many ways people are trying to stake their claim and strike gold in the “green rush.”
Attendees of the expo were welcomed to a dizzying array of cannabis endeavors—a glimpse into the world of weed in 2019. Engineering companies showed off the latest in oil concentrate presses, while another booth down the hall sold Hemp-infused gin (with CBD cocktail bitters, naturally). LED grow lighting has even modernized with the times: you can customize the color and intensity from a simple tap on your phone.
For those looking to enter the industry, there was a lot to take in. Shana Campbell from Yonkers, New York, said she came out because she was “looking to get into this space. I’m in sales professionally, and so I want to translate that.”
The largest trend this year was the prevalence of CBD-related items. Because of this legal gray area in the cannabis space, many companies are pushing their CBD wares now and hedging their bets of full marijuana legalization in the future. CBD could be found on the expo floor in everything from dog food to face cream. Everyone from major companies like Med Men and Pax, to upstarts slinging CBD slushies, were there to wax poetic at this carnival of cannabis. With legal and cultural implications to work through and many people wanting a piece of the green, it’s clear that we’re in for a long strange trip as we head to full legalization.
Check out some scenes from the expo below:
Now in its sixth year in New York, the Cannabis World Congress & Business (CWCB) Exposition recently expanded to Los Angeles and Boston. Held over four days at the Javits Center in New York, the expo showcases new products and opportunities in the cannabis space. Jason Bergman
Vape cartridges on display at the CWCB Expo. The explosion of vape usage has created a flood of new products and technology in the space. Jason Bergman
With the professionalization of weed comes an array of companies pivoting to make some green. Jiaxing Glass showcases their child-proof glasses and containers, one of the many packaging companies exhibiting at the event. Jason Bergman
Weed, but make it magnified. Using one of Dino-Lite’s digital microscopes, prospective bud growers and curious consumers can inspect their latest plants to make sure everything is A-OK. Seeds? Stems? Dust Mites? It sees all. Jason Bergman
Exhibitors showcase the latest in grow light technology. Modern grow lights have gone mobile, allowing users to use their phones to control color, intensity and more. Jason Bergman
Despite the subject matter, attendees were relatively low-key in style. Business casual attire could be spotted along with the occasionally pot leaf motif. Gaetano Lardieri, founder of THCBD LLC, shows off his favorite hat. Jason Bergman
Staten Island Congressman Max Rose (D-NY 11th District) spoke at the “Warriors for Wellness” panel on Friday, May 31, 2019. Representative Rose joined other members of the armed forces in talking about alternative therapies for treating returning soldiers. Jason Bergman
Unfortunately, marijuana is not actually allowed at the CWCB Expo (and don’t try to vape inside either). Many exhibitors go to creative lengths to show how their products work with cannabis. Jason Bergman
Med Men, one of the largest dispensary chains in America, had a modest booth, but great free swag. Last year, Med Men opened a location on 5th Avenue, staking their claim in one of the prime retail zones in New York City. Jason Bergman