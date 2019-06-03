Photos From Inside the World’s Leading Cannabis Business Expo

While marijuana is still only deregulated or legalized in a small number of states, numerous offshoot cannabis industries have emerged nationwide. This year’s Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCB) held over four days at the Javits Center in New York, showcased the many ways people are trying to stake their claim and strike gold in the “green rush.”

Attendees of the expo were welcomed to a dizzying array of cannabis endeavors—a glimpse into the world of weed in 2019. Engineering companies showed off the latest in oil concentrate presses, while another booth down the hall sold Hemp-infused gin (with CBD cocktail bitters, naturally). LED grow lighting has even modernized with the times: you can customize the color and intensity from a simple tap on your phone.

For those looking to enter the industry, there was a lot to take in. Shana Campbell from Yonkers, New York, said she came out because she was “looking to get into this space. I’m in sales professionally, and so I want to translate that.”

The largest trend this year was the prevalence of CBD-related items. Because of this legal gray area in the cannabis space, many companies are pushing their CBD wares now and hedging their bets of full marijuana legalization in the future. CBD could be found on the expo floor in everything from dog food to face cream. Everyone from major companies like Med Men and Pax, to upstarts slinging CBD slushies, were there to wax poetic at this carnival of cannabis. With legal and cultural implications to work through and many people wanting a piece of the green, it’s clear that we’re in for a long strange trip as we head to full legalization.

Check out some scenes from the expo below: