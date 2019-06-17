FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Announces New Task Force to Bring Farmers Broadband Internet

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday announced the creation of a new advisory board which will connect American farmers with broadband Internet.

“As I’ve traveled the country, I’ve seen the amazing efficiencies, innovations and improvements that high-speed internet brings to today’s farms and ranches,” said Pai in a statement. “I’ve met the operator of a Kansas feedlot using fiber and wireless connectivity to monitor every cow’s unique in-take… And I’ve seen other farms and ranches from Virginia to California that are using technology to put more and better food on our tables. This is the present and the future of American agriculture, and we must do whatever we can to support these producers and enhance precision agriculture.”

Officially called the Task Force for Reviewing the Connectivity and Technology Needs of Precision Agriculture in the United States, the group will work alongside the Department of Agriculture and business leaders in agriculture and technology.

The chairman’s announcement arrives as the Trump administration makes a concerted push to reconnect with farmers affected negatively by the trade war with China.