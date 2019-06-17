Jason Segel Paid $4.23 Million for a 100-Year-Old Pasadena House

Jason Segel just bought a new Pasadena home. Click through to see inside.











Jason Segel is adding to his home portfolio, as the former How I Met Your Mother and Freaks and Geeks actor just scooped up a 5,635-square-foot home in Pasadena.

Segel paid $4.23 million for the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode, which dates all the way back to 1919. The 100-year-old Los Angeles home sits on nearly half an acre of land, with a cheerful red front door that leads into an entry foyer.

The living room is finished with white beamed ceilings and paneled walls, as well as wood floors and a fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Miele appliances and a marble-topped center island and breakfast bar. That’s in addition to the corner dining banquette nook and formal dining room, per the listing held by Compass broker Thomas Atamian, who declined to comment.

The kitchen opens up to a spare family room, which in turn has direct access to the backyard.

All of the bedrooms are on the second floor, including the master suite, which has a private lounging area, a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with marble countertops, double sinks and a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, in addition to a separate tub. There’s also an at-home gym, though the listing notes this could be transformed into yet another bedroom or perhaps a “writer’s loft.”

Outside, there’s a newly installed custom pool and spa, with an al fresco dining area underneath a trellis, plus a lounge area and a fire pit.

Segel has kept relatively busy on the real estate front over the last several years, and he already owns one home in Los Angeles—he paid artist Shepard Fairey $2.25 million for his Los Feliz house back in 2016.