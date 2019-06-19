Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Found a $17.5 Million Buyer for Their 432 Park Aerie

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez found a buyer at 432 Park. Scroll through to see inside the home.









It has been a very busy year for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and not just with their engagement. The couple has also been quite active on the real estate front, buying and selling multimillion-dollar houses in New York and on the West Coast.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s first big home purchase was a sleek condo at the box-like supertall that is 432 Park Avenue. The duo paid $15.32 million for the three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom aerie in February 2018, but less than a year later came to the conclusion that it simply wasn’t big enough for the whole family, as they both have two children from previous marriages.

SEE ALSO: Jason Segel Paid $4.23 Million for a 100-Year-Old Pasadena House

As such, the 4,003-square-foot apartment landed on the sales market for $17.5 million in January, and now they’ve secured a buyer. As first noted by the New York Post, the unit is now in contract at its listing price.

The apartment encompasses a half-floor at the building, and is entered via a private elevator landing. There is solid oak flooring throughout, as well as ceilings that soar over 12 feet, per the listing held by Adam Modlin at Modlin Group.

The custom, windowed eat-in kitchen is equipped with white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances and marble floors and countertops, with a large center island.

The corner master suite contains a large closet and dressing room, plus two marble-covered bathrooms with heated floors, modern freestanding soaking tubs and glass-enclosed showers—alas, apparently that still isn’t quite enough space for the couple.

There’s also a corner living and dining area, as well as a library.

Perhaps this will speed up the couple’s search for their next New York home, as they’ve been looking at a few pricey downtown abodes—the former New York Yankees captain recently checked out the $42.5 million penthouse atop the Puck Building in Soho.

Lopez is having less luck securing a buyer for her plush penthouse at the Whitman. It’s now on the market for a hefty $24.99 million, but at least it’s less than the $26.95 million the apartment was originally listed for back in October 2017.