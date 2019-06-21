Jerry Nadler and Other Democrats Discuss Forming Special Impeachment Committee

Congressional Democrats are pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to form a special committee to oversee an impeachment inquiry.

According to POLITICO, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) met with Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the possibility. Should the committee be formed, Democrats want Pelosi to appoint Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as chairman.

SEE ALSO: An Insider’s Guide to Impeachment Politics

Calls to begin an impeachment inquiry have escalated in recent months, with over 70 House Democrats, and one Republican, Justin Amash (R-Mich.), voicing support for the initiative. This week, four new Democrats came on board for supporting an impeachment inquiry, including Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y), Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Sean Casten (D-Ill.).

“That this man is unfit to be president, that he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, that he has disobeyed the law, that he has attacked every institution of our democracy. And that makes him deserving of an impeachment inquiry,” Schakowsky told reporters.

Pelosi, however, has refused to consider an impeachment inquiry without support from Republican lawmakers.