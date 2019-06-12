Kamala Harris Joins Elizabeth Warren in Threatening to Prosecute Trump

Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) became the latest Democrat to threaten President Donald Trump with prosecution.

Speaking to NPR, the 2020 hopeful said her Department of Justice “would have no choice” but to prosecute Trump, citing former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s remarks that his office was not able to indict a sitting president due to a longstanding government policy.

“I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president. But I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence,” said Harris.

The California senator also told the publication that she became a prosecutor because she believes in accountability and that not even the president is above the law. “On one side etched in the marble are the words ‘equal justice under law.’ It doesn’t say ‘except for the president,'” continued Harris.

A chorus of 2020 Democratic candidates in recent weeks have rallied around calls for Trump’s impeachment and prosecution. Senator Elizabeth Warren last month released a policy proposal that would change the DOJ law which prevents a sitting president from being indicted—in April, she told a CNN Town Hall that “if any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail.”

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg supports beginning the impeachment process, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told a group of Democrats she hopes to see the president in “prison.”