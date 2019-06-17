Meghan Markle’s Wellness Routine Includes Yoga at Frogmore and Windsor Park Walks

It took months for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to complete renovations on Frogmore Cottage before they finally moved in earlier this year, just before Archie’s birth, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still aren’t finished remodeling the Windsor abode.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly set on certain aspects of the home, like having a personal yoga room and a fitness studio with a floating floor. These weren’t just for show, as Meghan has been making the most of her well-appointed home and its Windsor location since she welcomed her first child—both are currently playing a key role in her wellness routine.

The Duchess of Sussex is taking a “holistic” and “gentle” attitude to her fitness and wellness since she had Archie in May, royal reporter Katie Nicholl told ET Online. Meghan is reportedly practicing postpartum yoga and baby yoga with her mom, Doria Ragland, who just so happens to be a skilled yoga teacher. And luckily for the Duchess of Sussex, she can do all of this without leaving her plush new home.

Meghan has also been using the private areas of the park outside at Windsor. The Duchess of Sussex would often run laps around Kensington Gardens when she and Prince Harry were still living in London, and while she’s not trying to jog around and push herself anytime soon, she is taking “lots of proud walks around Windsor Great Park,” and doing “gentle exercise, but no hard training, no weights.” She’s “enjoying this time,” Nicholl added.

So if you’re one of the exclusive few deemed worthy of wandering throughout Windsor’s private areas, perhaps you’ll get a glimpse of Meghan strolling around Windsor Great Park, pushing baby Archie in a chic stroller—sorry, pram!

Even if you haven’t made the cut for Prince Harry and Meghan’s exclusive regal dinners or a visit to the grounds at Frogmore, there will be a chance to get a peek inside the Sussexes’ regal abode in the near future. The Duchess of Sussex is guest editing British Vogue‘s September issue, complete with a photo shoot inside Frogmore Cottage.