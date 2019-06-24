Your Favorite Oscar-Nominated Actors Are Giving a Live Reading of the Mueller Report

Three actors, a lawyer and a sitting president walk into a bar…

If this sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to the modern political discourse. We’ve reached a point where anything can happen, and happen it has.

A venerable cast of thespians, including the Oscar-nominated trio of Annette Bening, Kevin Kline and John Lithgow, are set to perform a live-reading of the Mueller Report Monday night for The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts. The reading, which will be performed in front of a live audience, will also be live streamed on the Law Works website starting at 9 p.m. EST.

Other cast members include (deep breath): Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto and Aidan Quinn. Also expected to make appearances are Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill. Yes, Ripley, Luke Skywalker and Selina Meyer are involved. This is happening and we will be tuning in.

According to the Law Works website, the organization “engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions.” The event is executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney and presented by Law Works.

This has inspired us to rank our other most sought-after reading requests. They are as follows:

A live reading of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress performed by the Rick and Morty creative team. A star-studded live-action reimagining of Tom Arnold’s “Trump Tapes.” An animated voice over narrating all the Twitter spats between Jimmy Kimmell and Roy Moore.

Is there enough magic out there in the moonlight to make this dream come true? We can only hope.

