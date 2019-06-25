NJ Politics Digest: Christie Says Trump Failed the Country by Not Listening to Him

Former Gov. Chris Christie isn’t mincing words when it comes to talking about how the Trump administration discarded his work planning for the presidential transition.

In an interview with Axios, Christie said the decision to fire him two days after Trump was elected and discard the 30 volumes of vetting documents on possible cabinet appointees he’d compiled was “a monumental staff failure that failed the president, and as a result, failed the country.”

In the interview, Christie reiterated his belief that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was responsible for his being removed as head of the presidential transition team. Christie had once prosecuted Kushner’s father.

In the video interview, Christie said he’d prepared background reports on four people for each cabinet position. That information was ignored once Christie was dismissed, the former governor said.

“The longer-term consequences for the president and for the country is that he didn’t have the very best people in front of him to be able to make a full and fair decision about, and then he paid the price,” Christie said.

NJ Transit Cancels 40 Trains in 2 Days, Murphy Says It’s Getting Better

Despite the cancellation of at least 40 NJ Transit trains on Saturday and Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy said things are getting better for riders.

NJ Congressional Democrats Want Answers on Census Test, Are Concerned About Undercounting

Days before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the 2020 census may include a question about citizenship, New Jersey congressional Democrats on Monday requested results of a test sample currently being conducted to gauge public reaction to the potential question.

Little Evidence of a Digital Divide in NJ, Poll Finds

A new Rutgers-Eagleton/FDU Poll finds most New Jersey residents have the digital devices and the internet access they need to access to connect with others.

There Are About 100 billboards in NJ With a Strange Message for Gov. Murphy. Here’s What It’s All About.

There are about 100 digital billboards ads spread across major roadways in the northern part of New Jersey with an odd message for Gov. Phil Murphy.

Charities, Pinched by Federal Income Tax Overhaul, Expect Drop in Donations Next Year Too

Charitable donations dipped in 2018 because fewer people could deduct their charitable donations due to changes in the income tax laws.

Stile: How Phil Murphy Dropped the Ball on the Millionaires’ Tax—Again

New Jersey now has a much clearer portrait of Gov. Phil Murphy after he’s been dealt his second humiliating setback on a state budget.

It’s Groundhog Day in New Jersey! Murphy Keeps Repeating Himself on Budget and Government Shutdown.

With only six days left before the deadline for a state budget to be enacted in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday once again did not say publicly what he plans to do with the $38.7 billion state government spending plan that lawmakers sent him last week.

No Matter How Budget Negotiations Go, Residents Could See Big New Tax Breaks

New Jersey residents are set to come away with some notable new tax relief, no matter how the ongoing fiscal tug of war involving Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers is resolved this week.

Here’s How the NJ Budget Will Affect You—Beyond the Big-Ticket Items

New Jersey’s budget drama centered mostly on higher taxes for millionaires, but the $38.7 billion budget now waiting for Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature features new spending and new programs designed to help people across the state earning well below that top tax bracket.

Codey Stands With Murphy: ‘I Want to Congratulate Him for Having the Onions to Stand Up’

Former Governor Dick Codey stood with Governor Phil Murphy this afternoon at a governor’s press conference in Newark and praised him for opposing South Jersey Power Broker George Norcross III.

NJ Could Create Hard Requirements for Affordable Housing Units

No matter where it may be in New Jersey, a new housing project with 30 or more units must have at least 25 percent of those units set aside for low-to-middle income earners to afford, under a proposed law that’s taken its first step forward in the state Legislature.

NJ Bill Would Ban Discrimination Based on Hairstyle

A bill introduced in the New Jersey legislature would ban discrimination based on hair in the workplace, housing and public schools.

Booker, Menendez Join Dems Criticizing School Trustee Who Called LGBT Studies ‘Repugnant’

Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez are joining a widening group of Democrats taking aim at the Hackensack school trustee who said she is “disgusted” by New Jersey’s new law requiring schools teach LGBT history.

NJ Cop’s 0.36% DWI Arrest Kept Quiet for a Year

The drunk-driving arrest of a veteran South Jersey police officer whose blood alcohol level tested at over four times the legal limit is coming to light over a year later—because material members of the public obtained through public records requests was posted online.

How 2 Unrelated Hospital Measures Have Stalled in Trenton

Lawmakers in Trenton were scheduled to act on several hundred legislative items Thursday, but two controversial health care bills not on that agenda attracted outsized attention from hospital leaders and patient advocates.

Paterson Faces $130M Moment of Truth on State Tax Credits

Mayor Andre Sayegh said his final plans for $130 million in state tax credits will include the reconstruction of historic Hinchliffe Stadium, even though the City Council has voted down the plan.

Ex-Ocean County GOP Boss Gilmore’s Sentencing Delayed for Psychiatric Evaluation

A federal judge has asked for a psychological evaluation of former Ocean County GOP Chairman George R. Gilmore before the long-time Republican boss is sentenced.

