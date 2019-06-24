NJ Politics Digest: Group Says Senate Task Force on Tax Breaks Is Biased

The state Senate is launching its own investigation into the state tax incentive program for businesses, and a group supporting Gov. Phil Murphy has argued that the probe is biased.

The Special Committee for Economic Growth is made up of seven members appointed by Senate President Steve Sweeney. But the group New Jersey Working Families has filed an ethics complaint which claims that five of the seven members of the bipartisan committee have close ties to Democratic power broker George Norcross, a close ally of Sweeney’s and who was the primary target of a task force appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to also investigate the program, according to a report on NJ.com.

Sweeney and Murphy are locked in a bitter power struggle. Murphy’s task force—which focused on how businesses associated with Norcross, his family, and allies allegedly benefited from the tax incentive program. Norcross was not called to testify in that investigation and unsuccessfully challenged its legality. New Jersey Working Families supports Murphy’s progressive agenda, including his call for increasing the tax on the state’s highest earners—a plan Sweeney opposes and which was not included in the state budget recently approved by the legislature.

The tax incentive program and the state Economic Development Authority, which administers it, was the subject of a scathing bipartisan report by the state comptroller.

Murphy wants to change the incentive program, but last week the legislature voted to extend it for a year, a move Murphy has said he’ll veto. The legislature, however, seems to have enough votes to override the governor. Lawmakers and business leaders in the state have said allowing the program to expire without a replacement in place will put New Jersey at a disadvantage to other states when seeking to lure businesses here. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin has said the one-year extension will give the legislature time to work on a replacement program.

Quote of the Day: “If you don’t negotiate with the legislature, you’re gonna find your veto power isn’t so strong,” — Republican Assemblyman Jon Bramnick, on Gov. Phil Murphy’s threats to line-item veto spending in the state budget if legislators don’t support his call for a hike on the state’s highest earners.

Progressive Groups Ask Booker to Disavow New Jersey Power Brokers

As U.S. Sen. Cory Booker continues to criticize the Trump administration’s immigration and economic policies on the campaign trail, a coalition progressive groups wants the Democratic presidential candidate to speak out about issues in his home state—and even his home county.

‘Permanent’ Damage? Trenton Democrats Gripped by Norcross-Murphy Feud Over Tax Credits.

Who’s the most powerful person in New Jersey? That wasn’t the legal question before the judge hearing arguments Monday in Trenton in Docket No. MER-L-001007-19.

Panel Probing Tax Incentives Has Ties to Political Boss at Center of Investigation, Group Charges

A group of activists filed an ethics complaint Friday with the Joint Legislative Committee on Ethical Standards in connection with the special Senate committee investigating New Jersey’s controversial economic development program—saying five of its seven members had ties to George E. Norcross III.

Moran: Norcross Wants to Talk. Do Legislators Have the Guts to Press Him on Shady Tax Break?

New Jersey politics is easy to understand these days: It is all about Gov. Phil Murphy, the gawky new kid with no friends, and his titanic battle with George Norcross, the bully who scares every kid on the playground.

Murphy Vetoes SJPC Minutes for the Fourth Time

Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed the minutes of a June 11 meeting of the South Jersey Port Corporation’s board of directors on Friday.

NY, NJ Legislatures Approve Commission to Oversee Gateway Tunnel Project

The state Legislatures of New York and New Jersey are moving ahead with creating a new commission to oversee the financing and construction of the multibillion-dollar trans-Hudson River tunnel.

Gun Silencers Would Be Barred Under New Federal Legislation

Gun silencers like the one used in a recent lethal shooting in Virginia Beach would be banned under legislation that U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey introduced Friday.

Mulshine: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Is Progressing Into Irrelevance

As you walk down the marbled central hall of the Statehouse, the first turn used to take you to the office of the most powerful governor in America.

NJ Lawmakers Rush Bills on Gun Control, DWI Penalties and Open Containers in Atlantic City

New Jersey lawmakers are in budget mode this week, and on Thursday they signed off on a $38.7 billion plan to fund the state for another year.

Editorial: Preliminaries Over, Now Comes the Hard Business of Passing a Budget

And so now comes the sticky part, the part of the Trenton process, historically, where the sausage gets made, where elected leaders start to get past petty jealousies and political payback and sit down, elbow to elbow, and get on with the earnest business of passing a budget all sides can live with before the constitutionally mandated July 1 deadline.

Editorial: NJ Fights Janus Ruling for Government Unions, Not the Public

New Jersey state government serves the interests of public employee unions very well. Their members get pay, health insurance, pensions, time off and job protections that comparable private sector workers can only dream of.

Editorial: Cops and Lawmakers Know Gun Ammunition Needs Regulation. Steve Sweeney Apparently Doesn’t Agree

New Jersey already boasts some of the nation’s smartest gun control laws, with strong restrictions of access by domestic abusers, limits on carry permits and bulk sales and thorough background checks.

Lawmakers Act to Ensure Continuation of Net Neutrality in NJ

Reacting to a federal rule that overturned net-neutrality requirements a year ago, the Assembly on Thursday passed a package of bills designed to ensure all New Jerseyans continue to get equal access to the internet.

In Voter Fraud Trial, It’s Raia vs. One-Time Most Loyal Supporters: Who Will the Jury Believe?

Will the jury believe the Hoboken political operative and former candidate who says he doesn’t know anything about supporters paying for low-income residents to vote for him?

Ocean County Welcomes First Pride Festival a Decade After It Was a Battleground for Gay Rights

After getting a permit to fly the rainbow gay-pride flag last year, Exit 82 Theatre Company wanted to celebrate with a festival at its studio complete with music, vendors and perhaps a drag show.

LGBT Lessons ‘Shoved Down Our Children’s Throats’ Official Won’t Resign

A city school board member is resisting calls for her resignation in response to an email in which she said she found the state’s new LGBT curriculum law to be ‘incredibly disturbing and frankly shocking.’

