NJ Politics Digest: Legislature Introduces Budget With No Millionaires’ Tax

Democratic leaders in the state legislature made good their pledge to introduce a proposed state budget that doesn’t include Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to hike taxes on New Jersey’s highest earners.

The $38.7 billion budget is similar in spending priorities to one first proposed by Murphy, but it doesn’t include revenue from the millionaires’ tax or increased taxes on gun owners, opioid manufacturers or large businesses that don’t provide health insurance to employees—all items Murphy had proposed, according to reports.

It now remains to be seen if Murphy will accept the budget, veto certain line items or set up a showdown with legislators by vetoing the entire spending plan and insisting on the millionaires’ tax. Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have said they don’t support hiking the tax, and Murphy has yet to find anyone in the legislature willing to step forward and sponsor legislation for the tax increases.

Murphy late Monday released a statement saying the budget without the millionaires’ tax increase “falls short on the principle of tax fairness.” In his statement, the governor said he’s committed to a budget “that puts the middle class ahead of the special interests.”

While not including the tax increases, the legislature did add $50 million more for NJ Transit than Murphy originally proposed, as well increases for senior citizen property tax relief.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t know why the governor wouldn’t sign the bill. It’s a Democrat budget. It’s done by Democrats. It addresses a lot of the priorities the governor has,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney.

NJ Shutdown? It’s All Up to Phil Murphy

Phil Murphy made no secret of his intention to raise taxes when he was running for governor in 2017 while aggressively promoting his progressive agenda. Fellow Democrats have largely rejected his plans to raise taxes and blunted many of his initiatives in the legislature.

Democrats Looking for a Fight With Murphy Over Embattled Multi-Billion-Dollar State Agency

Democrats in the state Legislature will make a move for additional oversight of an embattled state authority that was accused of operating as a patronage pit.

NJ Judge Rejects George Norcross Bid to Stop Gov. Phil Murphy’s Investigation Into Tax Incentives

A New Jersey judge on Monday refused to grant a request by South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III to halt an inquiry launched by Gov. Phil Murphy into the state’s tax incentive programs.

Phil Who? One in 3 New Jerseyans Can’t Name the Governor

One out of every three New Jersey residents can’t name the state’s governor—or think Chris Christie is still at the helm—a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University has found.

New Jersey Adopts Rules to Re-Join Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has formally adopted two rules returning the state to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). New Jersey was a charter member of RGGI before Murphy’s predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie, withdrew the state from the compact in 2012.

Legal Weed Destroyed Medicinal Marijuana Program in Oregon. Could It Happen Here?

When states legalize pot for all adults, long-standing medical marijuana programs take a big hit, in some cases losing more than half their registered patients in just a few years, according to a data analysis by the Associated Press.

Christie, Lewandowski and Manafort Eyed as Democrats’ New Star Witnesses

Democrats investigating Donald Trump for obstruction of justice are eyeing a new strategy to break the president’s all-out oversight blockade: calling witnesses who never worked in the White House.

Charge That Taxpayer Funds to Defunct Charter Schools Can’t Be Traced

Dozens of charter schools in New Jersey have closed over the past few years with millions of dollars of federal taxpayer money unaccounted for, a report alleges.

Murphy Can Repair Relationship With Legislature, Ruiz Says

State Sen. Teresa Ruiz on Thursday said it’s possible for Gov. Phil Murphy to repair fractures with the state’s Democratic legislature.

NJ Transit Planning to Build Natural Gas-Burning Power Plant in Kearny

NJ Transit is planning to build a natural gas-fired power plant in Kearny that would anchor an innovative microgrid system designed to power important rail lines during weather emergencies and power outages.

NJ Kids Rank Well in Health and Education, Less So in Economic Security

New Jersey children are among the healthiest and best educated in the nation, but they are also more economically challenged than average and wide gaps continue to exist among children of different races, according to a new report on child well-being.

It’s One of the Biggest, Most Conservative Towns in NJ. And Now, It’s Embracing Pride.

The seat of heavily Republican, largely conservative Ocean County may not be the first place many people would associate with gay pride.

Disabled Student Wins Battle vs. NJ Medicaid; Won’t Have to Drop Out of Georgetown

Anna Landre got the good news late last week: New Jersey’s Department of Human Services is backing off on cuts to her Medicaid plan that would have forced her to drop out of Georgetown University.

NJ Law That Protects Sandy Victims From Foreclosure Expires July 1

Carol Ferraiolli received notice last week that construction permits had—finally—been granted: She and her husband could begin to rebuild the Middletown home super storm Sandy wrecked.

Overlapping Bill Deadlines Cause Lines to Swell at Paterson Tax Collection Office

At about 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, more than 75 people were in line at Paterson City Hall, waiting to pay tax and sewer bills on their properties.

