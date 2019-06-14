NJ Politics Digest: Legislature Moving Ahead With Incentive Plan Murphy Vows to Veto

The state legislature on Thursday began moving forward with a plan to extend the state’s tax incentive program for businesses even though Gov. Phil Murphy has vowed to veto it unless changes are made.

As Politico reports, the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee and the Assembly Appropriations Committee both approved extending the programs from July 1 to Jan. 30, 2020.

The incentive program is the latest flashpoint between Murphy and fellow Democrat Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Sweeney wants to extend the existing incentive program, while Murphy wants big changes to the system. Meanwhile, business groups are warning that allowing the program to lapse will damage the state’s competitiveness and discourage companies from settling here.

For Murphy, reforming the incentives program is not only a matter of policy. The program is seen as largely benefiting Sweeney’s allies, giving Murphy a cudgel to use in his ongoing fight with the senate president.

An investigation by the state comptroller, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, resulted in a report highly critical of the state Economic Development Authority and how it has handled the incentive program.

Quote of the Day: “The swearing in isn’t until the 21st of January 2021. You never know what might happen between now and then,” — Sen. Cory Booker on the possibility of being the first unmarried person in several decades to be elected president. Booker is currently involved with actress Rosario Dawson.

Business Leaders Voice Support for Murphy’s Incentive Proposals

In a series of statements provided by the Governor’s Office on Wednesday, several business leaders supported Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed tax incentive programs.

ROI-NJ Read more

Rallying Union Members Promise to Back Murphy in Shutdown Over Taxes

Some 2,000 public employees and other supporters of Gov. Phil Murphy rallied at the Statehouse on Thursday in favor of raising taxes on millionaires and in opposition to a slew of cost-cutting proposals backed by Senate President Steve Sweeney.

News12 Read more

Budget 2020 Battle: Murphy Is in an Untenable Position

If all goes according to plan, when Gov. Phil Murphy arrives in his office on June 20, a fiscal year 2020 budget will either be on his desk or on its way there.

InsiderNJ Read more

Salary Hike Cap for Police, Firefighters Gone in High-Tax NJ

For the first time in several years, local New Jersey police and fire unions are negotiating contracts without a state-imposed limit on salary increases. And while the employees are saying good riddance, local government officials are readying an “aggressive” campaign to get back the cap.

Inquirer Read more

Murphy: NJ Will Soon Dethrone Nevada as America’s Sports-Betting Capital

Gov. Phil Murphy, whose name adorns last year’s groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing sports betting, was given a hero’s standing ovation Thursday at a gaming conference in Atlantic City, where he proclaimed the Garden State to be the nation’s coming No. 1 location for sports wagering.

Inquirer Read more

A Look at Gun Control Measures Lawmakers Are Considering

Eight gun-control bills were advanced Thursday by an Assembly committee, including a proposal that would make firearms purchaser identification cards valid for four years, rather than indefinitely, and require training before a person could obtain them or purchase permits.

NJ101.5 Read more

Entire Jersey Shore Concert Series Canceled After Discovery of Threatened Shorebird Nest

The discovery of a federally-protected shorebird nest has led officials to cancel a free summer concert series at Sandy Hook, the National Park Service said Thursday.

NJ.com Read more

Questioning Transfer of NJ Customs and Border Patrol Officers

A total of 731 Customs and Border Protection officials nationwide have been temporarily reassigned to the southern border. Fifty of those are from New Jersey, according to a letter sent by members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation to Kevin McAleenan, the acting director of Homeland Security.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Taxpayers Facing $600,000 in Lawyer Fees to Defend Suit by Alleged Mobster’s Family

Taxpayers are facing more than $600,000 in legal fees to defend against a suit by a reputed mobster’s family which pins blame for his execution-style slaying on local law enforcement.

The Record Read more

New Port Authority Bus Terminal Can’t Come Quick Enough for Weary Bus Riders

It was a not-quite-satisfying, but nevertheless a full-circle moment at the Richard Rodda Community Center.

The Record Read more

Reverse Mortgages: Ocean County Has One of the Nation’s Highest Levels of Foreclosures

Ocean County has some of the nation’s highest levels of foreclosures from reverse mortgages its residents took out during the housing bubble in the 2000s, a USA Today Network analysis has found.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Bergen County Won’t Say If Mumps Outbreak Affects Only Immigrant Detainees

The Bergen County Executive’s Office is declining to say whether the six county jail inmates who have been diagnosed with the mumps are federal immigrant detainees.

The Record Read more

A Decade After ‘Freeheld,’ Ocean County Freeholders Welcome LGBTQ Pride Month

Almost 14 years after the Ocean County Board of Freeholders made national headlines for denying a terminally ill detective the right to will her pension to her domestic partner, the all-Republican panel is expected to recognize and support LGBTQ Pride Month in a symbolic gesture.

Asbury Park Press Read more