NJ Politics Digest: Legislature Reportedly Prepared to Override Murphy’s Veto

The state legislature could deal Gov. Phil Murphy an embarrassing rebuke, overriding his veto of a bill to force dark money groups—like the one supporting his progressive agenda—to disclose their donors.

The New Jersey Globe news website reports that Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have agreed to hold a vote on an override on Monday, though the website notes that the possibility of a deal with the governor still exists.

While Murphy has said he supports requiring so-called dark money groups to disclose donors, he conditionally vetoed the measure and continues to appear in ads for New Direction New Jersey that support his call for increasing taxes on the state’s top earners. New Direction refuses to disclose its donors, but independent groups have learned that the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s powerful teachers’ union, has contributed millions to New Directions’ efforts.

The NJEA strongly opposes Sweeney’s plans to address the state’s fiscal crisis and notorious property tax burden by reining in public employee benefits.

If Murphy doesn’t strike a deal with Sweeney and Coughlin, it appears the veto override is a certainty, according to the Globe report. The effort has the backing of state Republicans, who will give the two Democratic legislative leaders enough votes in the state Senate and Assembly to deal the governor a stinging rebuke.

The override would be another win for Sweeney, who is locked in a bitter power struggle with Murphy. Sweeney says the state must cut spending and meet its existing financial obligations without again raising taxes, while Murphy is pushing for expansion of programs to help lower income residents.

Murphy contends New Jersey taxpayers won’t mind paying more if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services. He’s promised a one-time property tax relief program if the legislature approves a permanent millionaires’ tax, a move Sweeney opposes. The two must agree on a state budget by July 1 or face the possibility of a shutdown of state government services.

Quote of the Day: “Without any royalties,” — Monica Lewinsky telling a forum in southern New Jersey how she is named in more than 125 rap songs.

Monica Lewinsky Discusses Shame, Humiliation in the Social Media Era at Women’s Forum

Monica Lewinsky transported the audience of more than 450 women at the 26th annual Atlantic County Women’s Forum on Thursday back to 1998.

Norcross Asks Judge to Block Task Force’s Report on Tax Incentives

South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross wants a state judge to stop the task force investigating New Jersey’s tax incentive programs from issuing a report next week and holding another hearing.

Catholic Church Spent $663 Lobbying NJ Lawmakers

The Catholic Church spent more than half a million dollars trying to stop lawmakers from extending the statute of limitations on sex abuse cases, a new report reveals.

The Big Bump: Accounting for Higher Voter Turnout in New Jersey’s Primary Election

Growing use of mail-in ballots and a continuing increase in interest in the political process are likely the greatest catalysts for a large increase in Tuesday’s primary election turnout.

More Female Candidates Will Be on Ballot in Jersey This Fall

There wasn’t a whole lot of interest in the Tuesday primary election in New Jersey, but it turns out it was very significant in one respect.

Booker Brother Takes on Senior Role in NJ Education

The Murphy administration continues to emphasize its commitment to expanded preschool. Yesterday, it did so with the appointment of Cary Booker, the older brother of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, as assistant education commissioner for early childhood education.

Murphy Administration Rejects Transco NESE Pipeline Under Raritan Bay

The Murphy administration on Wednesday night denied three key permits for a controversial pipeline that would send natural gas from New Jersey under Raritan Bay to New York City.

NJ Transit Rolls Out New Fare Collection on Buses

A half dozen bus line in Morris County got a glimpse at the future of ticket taking with the rollout of a new ticket validator and scanner on Thursday.

How NJ High School Graduation Requirements Have Changed—Again

High school freshmen and sophomores will be able to graduate by getting passing scores on one of a number of tests under a new court-approved deal.

Owners of Summer Cottage Rentals Seek Hotel and Sales Tax Exemption That Realtors Enjoy

When the New Jersey Legislature proposed extending the state’s hotel tax to online home-sharing services, including Airbnb and VRBO, the state’s powerful real estate industry in 2018 carved out an exemption for rentals made through real estate brokers.

Danny DeVito Options Film Rights for Toms River Cancer Cluster Story

A film company owned by actor Danny DeVito has optioned the screen rights of an award-winning book about a Toms River chemical spill and cancer cluster.

Bogota Candidates Cited for Election Violations, 5 Years After Campaign

Former Mayor Tito Jackson, two former Borough Council candidates and their campaign treasurer have been cited for election law violations dating back to a political campaign they ran five years ago.

Former Jersey City Health Official Accepted Bribes for Patient Referrals, Feds Charge

A woman who worked for the Hudson County Office on Aging was accused of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes for patient referrals, federal prosecutors announced Thursday

Ocean County Administrator Carl W. Block to Remain in Office Until 2022

Ocean County Administrator Carl W. Block is expected to remain in his job until July 2022, after the Board of Freeholders approved a new three-year contract for him Wednesday.

A School Bus Company With a Troubling Safety Record Is Transporting Thousands of Kids Each Day

On a cloudy November morning in 2015, a school bus packed with children darted out of a side street in Lakewood and plowed into the front of Jose Osorio’s 2001 Honda Civic, exploding into flames, according to a police report.

