NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Avoids Override by Agreeing to Sign Dark Money Bill

Gov. Phil Murphy avoided the embarrassment of being the first state governor in more than two decades to suffer a veto override by agreeing to a deal where he will sign the bill he initially rejected.

NJ.com reports that the legislature sent Murphy a bill identical to the one he’d rejected that will force “dark money” political groups to disclose who provides their funding. Under an agreement with legislative leaders, Murphy is expected to quickly sign the bill. The governor’s office has said Murphy agreed to sign the bill on the understanding that the legislature will later revisit the measure to address Murphy’s concerns about the bill, according to NJ.com. Senate President Steve Sweeney, however, said he knew of no such agreement, while Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said he’s always willing to tweak legislation, according to the report.

If Murphy signs the new bill, it will be yet another defeat at the hands of the legislature, which is controlled by Murphy’s party but has stymied much of his progressive agenda.

The dark money bill was largely seen as Sweeney attacking Murphy and those in his inner circle in response to ads funded by the group New Direction New Jersey. The group has run ads supporting Murphy but refuses to name its donors. Reports, however, have indicated that one big donor is the state’s powerful teacher’s union, a close ally of Murphy’s and a bitter enemy of Sweeney’s.

The bill had received near unanimous support in the legislature, with the Senate voting 33-0 and the Assembly 66-2. That meant a veto override was all but certain. If that had happened, it would have been the first time in 22 years that the state legislature has overridden a veto.

Quote of the Day: “Inevitably, when you pass a bill as big as this, there may be some things that have to be looked at in the future, and we’re always willing to do that,” — Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

NJ Democrats Drop Plans to Override Murphy as Both Sides Reach Last-Minute Deal

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday struck a last-minute deal with top lawmakers to avoid something no New Jersey governor has suffered in 22 years: the state Legislature overruling one of his vetoes.

NJ.com Read more

Stile: Meet the Real Player in the Fight Over the NJ Millionaires’ Tax

The battle over the proposed millionaires’ tax has been oversimplified as a political death match between Gov. Phil Murphy, its chief champion, and Senate President Stephen Sweeney, its determined foe.

The Record Read more

Can a Political Boss Shut Down a State Investigation He Doesn’t Like? The Governor Says No.

An attempt by Democratic power broker George Norcross III to shut down an investigation into the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is nothing less than a “brazen attempt” to prevent the findings of a task force from being made public, according to attorneys for the state.

NJ.com Read more

Lawmakers Plan to Introduce Budget on June 17

Legislative leaders intend to introduce their budget bill on June 17, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin told members of his caucus in a closed-door meeting Monday.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Medical Marijuana Expansion Plan Delayed Again, but It Might Be for a Good Reason

Faced with the possibility that the governor may veto a bill to expand New Jersey’s medical marijuana program, state Assembly leaders announced they would not be voting on the proposal Monday.

NJ.com Read more

Millionaires’ Tax? State Shutdown? Here’s the Deal Now With NJ’s Budget Fight.

The New Jersey Legislature will soon introduce its budget for the coming fiscal year, outlining spending for major programs like education, NJ Transit and more, while explaining how to pay for them through taxes on people and companies.

The Record Read more

As Summer Approaches, Air Pollution Is Getting Worse in NJ

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, the state Department of Environmental protection is asking state residents to take steps to improve air quality.

NJ101.5 Read more

Howarth Nameplates Gone From Minority Caucus Room

Assemblyman Joe Howarth’s nametags have disappeared from the Assembly minority caucus room according to photos of the assemblyman’s desk and cubbyhole obtained by the New Jersey Globe.

New Jersey Globe Read more

NJ School Superintendents Could Soon Be Paid More Than the $191,584 Limit

New Jersey lawmakers on Monday moved to eliminate the cap on school superintendent salaries and undo one of former Gov. Chris Christie’s most controversial education policies.

NJ.com Read more

There Was a Plan to Keep State Parks Open If There’s a Government Shutdown, but It Never Passed

The Fourth of July is less than a month away, and that means you’re probably making vacation plans, maybe involving a trip to a state park or beach.

NJ.com Read more

J. Garfield DeMarco, New Jersey GOP Heavyweight and Cranberry King, Died a Pauper

His father worked for Enoch “Nucky” Johnson, a ruthless political boss who controlled Atlantic City during Prohibition, and as a child he eavesdropped on the conversations of men who gathered around his family’s humble kitchen table in Hammonton.

Inquirer Read more

Murphy to Sign Hotel Workers’ Panic Button Bill in AC Tuesday

Gov. Phil Murphy is about to sign a new law that will provide a measure of workplace safety for thousands of hotel housekeepers across the state.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Harrison: Do We Have the Right Adjudicator in NJ’s Battle of the Democrats?

There is a war going on in New Jersey. On one side is Gov. Phil Murphy, on the other is a South Jersey business leader and chairman of Cooper University Health Care, George Norcross, who some would argue, wields even more political power than those elected to office as he controls a loyal bloc of legislators who determine whether the governor is able to enact his agenda.

NJ.com Read more

Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty Recovering After Heart Attack

Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty is counting his blessings after suffering a heart attack in town Saturday afternoon.

Daily Record Read more

Schools Are Closed in This NJ District After Teachers Go on Strike Over Contract Talks

Teachers in Franklin Lakes went on strike Monday forcing the district to close its three elementary and one middle school.

NJ.com Read more

Bergen Charter School in Mural Controversy Will Teach LGBTQ Studies

A Bergen County charter school that sparked controversy last month when it covered up part of a student’s LGBTQ mural will become one of a dozen schools in a pilot program to develop curriculum inclusive of gay and transgender history in the fall.

The Record Read more