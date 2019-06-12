NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Can’t Find Anyone to Put Forward His Millionaires’ Tax

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he won’t sign a state budget that doesn’t include a hike in the tax on the state’s highest earners. The problem is that he can’t find anyone in the state legislature to publicly help him advance the plan.

As NJSpotlight reports, no member of the state Assembly or Senate has come forward to sponsor a bill that would grant residents a one-time $125 property tax credit or boost the millionaires’ tax to fund the proposal.

And even if someone did step forward to champion the idea, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin don’t support hiking the tax. The two say the increase would drive high earners out of the state. They instead say the state must tackle fiscal reforms, including reducing public worker benefits, in order to get its financial house in order and grant residents relief from one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. Murphy, who depends on political support from public workers and who appears in ads funded in part by the state’s powerful teachers union pushing for the tax increase, is unwilling to endorse such changes.

Murphy and the legislature must have a state budget in place by July 1 or face the shutdown of state government. The inability to find a sponsor for his top legislative priority is another embarrassment for the freshman governor, and another example of the difficulty he is having striking deals with his fellow Democrats to advance his progressive agenda. Earlier this week, Murphy avoided being the first governor in more than two decades to suffer a veto override after agreeing to sign essentially the same bill that he had previously vetoed forcing so-called “dark money” political groups to disclose their donors.

While Murphy hasn’t had any luck finding help among members of the assembly or senate, as NJSpotlight reports, public workers’ unions have launched their own concerted effort to win legislative support for the millionaires’ tax.

Quote of the Day: “This is the ultimate politically motivated giveaway to red states. It doesn’t even pass the laugh test and will face tough legal scrutiny,” — U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, on the IRS ruling thwarting New York and New Jersey’s to circumvent the federal cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes.

IRS Regulations Nix Attempts to Evade $10,000 Cap on SALT Deductions

The IRS on Tuesday squashed attempts by New York and New Jersey to circumvent the federal cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes, issuing final regulations that barred governments from giving substantial tax credits in exchange for charitable contributions.

The Record Read more

Is It Goodbye to Gov’s Property Tax Credit and Millionaires’ Tax?

State lawmakers advanced several bills related to property taxes yesterday, but conspicuously missing from their agenda was the new tax credit that Gov. Phil Murphy wants to see passed by the end of the month along with a millionaires tax.

NJSpotlight Read more

Murphy Says Top Democrat Is Wrong About Deal That Just Avoided Veto Override of Dark Money Bill

Gov. Phil Murphy wouldn’t go as far as saying a top lawmaker he often locks horns with lied about a deal they just hashed out to avoid a veto override from the state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Tax Break Fight: Agency Approves $40M in Tax Credits Weeks Before Programs Expire

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved tax breaks for four North Jersey companies Tuesday in its final board meeting before two controversial tax incentive programs are set to expire June 30.

The Record Read more

New Jersey Awards Over $6M in Tax Credits for Film Projects

New Jersey called “Action!” on a new film tax credit program Tuesday, approving its first awards totaling $6.2 million for four projects, including a film starring Chazz Palminteri.

Inquirer Read more

Stop Arresting People for Weed or I Won’t Vote for Your State Budget, State Senator Warns

New Jersey lawmakers haven’t even introduced their state budget proposal yet, but one state senator has already decided he won’t vote for it unless marijuana is decriminalized here.

NJ.com Read more

Sussex County Freeholders Want to Let Voters Decide Whether Sheriff Should Help ICE

The New Jersey attorney general’s move to restrict state, local and county police from participating in federal immigration operations is receiving pushback from Sussex County freeholders, who have voted to place a question on the November ballot that would let voters decide whether the county sheriff should follow the directive.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Positive Signs Reported in NJ’s Fight Against Opioids

The opioid abuse epidemic in New Jersey is still raging but there are some positive signs that things are beginning to change and move in the right direction.

NJ101.5 Read more

Judge Issues Warrant for Arrest of Phillipsburg Mayor

A bench warrant for the arrest of Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis was issued today after the mayor didn’t show up for a court hearing.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Murphy Signs Law Requiring Panic Buttons for Hotel Maids

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Tuesday that he and others said is the nation’s first requiring most hotels to provide their workers with wearable panic buttons they can press to summon help quickly in an emergency.

NJ101.5 Read more

This Bar Says NJ Town Is Racist. But Residents Complain Owners Are Just Bad Neighbors.

Al-Jabbar Riddle, a compliance lawyer with a practice in Short Hills who was dressed in a button-down shirt and dark khakis, was one of a few dozen patrons at the Gavelstone Bar & Grill in Kenilworth just after midnight on a recent Saturday.

NJ.com Read more

Too Much Power? Commission Form Gives Local Leaders Most Clout

The nonpartisan commission form of government used here, where the mayor is under a cloud of state ethics charges, gives more power to elected officials than other types of municipal organization, according to local government experts.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Former Chris Christie Opponent Is Back

Buono’s back in town. Well, sort of. Former state Sen. Barbara Buono, who ran a failed 2013 gubernatorial challenge to former Gov. Chris Christie, has returned to the East Coast after years out west. Buono is living in New York City with her husband, Dr. Martin Gizzi.

NJ.com Read more

List of Plaintiffs in Suit Against Greystone Hospital Grows to 11

She survived Nazi labor camps as a child and suffered bouts of depression after her veteran husband died by suicide in 2006, but it was Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital that “destroyed” her mother’s life, claims an angry Mary Cossard.

Daily Record Read more

Jersey City Greasing the Wheels for More Food Trucks

Want some meatballs-to-go on your next visit to Jersey City Medical Center or New Jersey City University?

Jersey Journal Read more

Belmar Reversing Itself, Will Allow Free Beach Badges for Veterans

Borough officials are reversing a new policy that denied free beach badges to non-disabled veterans after discovering that the state statute it was based on was misinterpreted.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Lacey Ex-Politician Charged With Aggravated Assault With a Gun

A former Lacey Township Committee member was behind bars Monday, charged with several gun crimes, including aggravated assault with a firearm.

Asbury Park Press Read more