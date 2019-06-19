NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Goes on Offensive Following Release of Tax Break Report

Gov. Phil Murphy went on the offensive Tuesday after the panel he convened to investigate the state’s tax break program released a report that took aim at the governor’s political opponent, Democratic power broker George Norcross.

Murphy’s outrage, however, hasn’t swayed the state legislature, which is moving ahead to extend the tax break program, even though Murphy has said he’ll veto it.

Murphy said he was “horrified” by the task force report, which he said indicated a “rigged system,” according to a report by The Record. The task force report indicates that Norcross and his associates allegedly helped write the tax break legislation and then benefited from the incentive program, according to the Record. The task force, however, never questioned Norcross or allowed him to testify.

Norcross is a staunch ally of Senate President Steve Sweeney. While a Democrat, like Murphy, the more moderate Sweeney has thwarted Murphy’s progressive agenda in a battle of wills that has consumed Trenton.

The task force, and the threat of legal action stemming from its investigation, is one of the few clubs Murphy has been able to wield against Norcross and Sweeney. Murphy convened the task force after state Comptroller’s Office issued a report critical of the tax incentive program. State Comptroller Philip Degnan was appointed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Quote of the Day: “All options remain on the table,” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on the possibility he’ll veto a budget proposed by the Democratic legislature that doesn’t include his plan to raise the state millionaire’s taxes and other taxes.

Rape Probe of Murphy Administration Inspires 10 Proposed Laws

Ten bills changing how the state manages gubernatorial transitions and handles workplace discrimination and harassment complaints that resulted from a legislative investigation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration were advanced Tuesday by an Assembly committee.

NJ Tax Breaks Fight: Here Are the Biggest Findings From Phil Murphy’s Task Force

New Jersey’s two major tax credit programs designed to encourage businesses to create jobs and to invest in the Garden State are under multiple investigations. And the programs are set to expire at the end of the month.

I Want to Tell My Side of the Story, Says Political Boss in NJ Tax Incentive Clash

George Norcross III, the Democratic power broker who has found himself at the center of a special governor’s task force looking into abuses of the state’s economic development program, wants his say before the Legislature.

Busting a Cap? Murphy Administration Officials Were Surprised by Incentives Pushback but Willing to Negotiate.

As the Grow New Jersey and Economic Redevelopment & Growth tax incentives are set to expire, the Economic Development Authority and Gov. Phil Murphy are bracing for a lapse in the broad-based programs the state can use.

Gov Signs Dark Money Bill but Expects Lawmakers to Roll Back Problem Parts

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law on Monday requirements that dark-money groups report who is bankrolling them, as he promised to do last week to avoid facing an embarrassing veto override. But he also said he expects lawmakers to quickly roll back much of the new law, as he says they promised.

Sweeney Fires Back at Murphy: No, There Wasn’t a Deal to Make Your Changes to ‘Dark Money’ Bill and There Won’t Be a Vote

Gov. Phil Murphy has it dead wrong, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday.

Days Later, Jersey City Hasn’t Released Proof of Financial Improprieties at Job Training, Re-Entry Program

Days after Jersey City alleged that millions of dollars went missing during former Gov. Jim McGreevey’s tenure leading the Jersey City Employment and Training Program, no details to support charges of financial impropriety have been released to the public.

Secret for Years, Holmdel BMX Course Bulldozed by the State

The opening into the woods is small, nearly unnoticeable on the southbound side of Telegraph Hill Road.

It’s Not Just the Bullies NJ Wants Held Accountable. Their Parents Could Soon Pay.

Parents of bullies beware: New Jersey lawmakers want to hold you accountable for the action of your children.

A New Medical Marijuana Plan Is Out and NJ Lawmakers Are Moving Quickly. But Will Murphy Approve?

A week after state lawmakers delayed a vote on expanding medical marijuana in New Jersey over fears that Gov. Phil Murphy would veto the bill, a new plan to grow the program has emerged and legislators are moving quickly.

To Stem the Tide of Overdose Deaths, Pharmacies Across New Jersey Gave Out Free Doses of Naloxone

In the months after John Power’s son died of an opioid overdose, the customers at his pharmacy in Browns Mills began, as he describes it, to “open up.”

Church Says New Bill Unfairly Treats Some Victim of Sexual Abuse

Lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly advanced a bill Monday that clarifies how a new state law allowing sexual abuse victims to file civil lawsuits against those responsible will apply to public entities and public employees.

Critics Demand Resignation of Hackensack School Trustee Who Said LGBT Education Is ‘Repugnant’

The school board trustee who made disparaging comments about the LGBT community in emails to the district’s acting superintendent was the focus of hours of attacks in front of nearly 200 people gathered for the school board’s June meeting on Monday night.

CRDA Reimburses Sister Jean’s Kitchen $300,000 for Failed Church Renovation

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted Tuesday to reimburse the nonprofit Friends of Jean Webster Inc. up to $300,000 for money it spent on a church later deemed unsuitable for its free meal program.

Umbrella Wars Erupt in Ocean City as Frenchy’s French Fry Company Lays Claim to Beach Near Music Pier

It was just after 8 a.m. Saturday when the Frenchy’s crew arrived to make their beach landing. With a yoga class already spread out and a barefoot wedding wrapping up, it was high time to Frenchify the Music Pier beach.

DiMaso Ethics Complaint: Robocall Was ‘Sloppy’ but Not a Violation

A robocall voiced last summer by Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso was “really sloppy work,” but it did not amount to an ethics violation, a state oversight committee found.

Target of Recall Effort, Rockaway Twp. Councilman Resigns

Councilman Victor Palumbo, who last month said he would not step down in the face of a recall campaign, resigned on Tuesday, said acting Township Clerk Christina Clipperton.

