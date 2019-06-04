NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Still Bargaining for Millionaires’ Tax

Gov. Phil Murphy is hoping that offering residents a one-shot $125 credit on their income taxes will gain him enough public support to win approval for his proposal to permanently raise the state tax on millionaires.

But Murphy’s chief foe in the battle to raise the tax said the offer still isn’t going anywhere unless the governor also agrees to make changes that will permanently reduce the cost of government and provide more long-term tax relief to residents.

As NJ101.5 reports, Senate President Steve Sweeney reiterated his opposition to the millionaires’ tax after Murphy held an event Monday to publicize the planned tax credit and generate public pressure on the Legislature. The governor and state lawmakers must agree on a budget by July 1 or face the possibility of a state government shutdown. Right now, such an agreement among the state’s top Democrats appears unlikely. Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin oppose the millionaires’ tax—saying raising the burden on the state’s highest earners will only drive them and their tax revenue from the state.

It’s unclear how much support Murphy’s plan has among rank-and-file Democratic legislators, though, even if support is strong, Sweeney and Coughlin can still prevent any proposals from reaching the floor for a vote.

Murphy seems to be hoping that, in the event of a shutdown, he can cast the battle as him fighting to provide tax relief while the legislative leaders are working to protect millionaires. It’s unclear if that will work. In general, the public tends to blame the chief executive when government services are shut, no matter what the battle.

Amid the rhetoric Monday, Sweeney did seem to indicate that he’d be willing to compromise with the governor, perhaps tying passage of the millionaires’ tax to approval of reforms he’s pushing for. While that would put Murphy at odds with the public workers’ unions, it would allow him to claim victory on two counts—passing the tax he’d fought for and taking large steps to put the state’s fiscal house in order.

Quote of the Day: “If the only way we’re going to have a budget is with a millionaires’ tax, well then we’re going to have a problem. I’m not doing a millionaires’ tax without fixing what’s wrong here,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney on the need to address structural problems such as the high cost of public worker pensions and benefits.

How Deep Is NJ in Debt? Very, Very Deep but Not as Bad as 2017!

New Jersey is still weighed down by a staggering amount of outstanding and anticipated debt: $239 billion. But the amount it owes is slowly shrinking compared with the record high set in 2017.

Shooting Victim’s Dad: Sweeney an Obstacle to Gun Safety

The father of one of the students killed in a Florida high school shooting clapped back condolences New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney sent via Twitter for the shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead.

Editorial: In Budget Battle, Sweeney’s Long-Term Plan Looks Like the Winning Hand

Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders have until the end of this month to agree on the next state budget that begins on July 1. Their budget plans and priorities differ sharply, so they’ve spent the last month trying to gain an edge in the coming negotiation.

Sources: Subpoena Issued to EDA Seeks Documents on Holtec, Conner Strong, Cooper Health

A state grand jury investigating New Jersey’s tax incentive programs is demanding the Economic Development Authority turn over information related to several companies with ties to South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross.

Here’s Why NJ’s Top Lawmaker Is So Angry About the Expansion of Medical Marijuana

Hours after the state Department of Health unveiled a plan to grow New Jersey’s strained medical marijuana program, the state Senate president bashed the move, furthering a feud that’s seeping into everything in Trenton.

NJ Medical Marijuana: Murphy Unveils Massive Expansion in Dispensaries

The Murphy administration, in a dramatic revamp of New Jersey’s medical marijuana program, is seeking applicants to operate up to 108 weed treatment businesses statewide, up from the current number of six.

Debt Collector’s Data Breach Exposed Info From 12M Quest Diagnostic Patients

Quest Diagnostics suffered a data breach last month after an unauthorized user breached the computer system of a debt collection subcontractor.

Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant in New Jersey to Hold Final Test of Emergency Sirens

An energy company is staging the final test of its emergency warning sirens at a closed nuclear plant in southern New Jersey.

Holmdel Officials Suspended During Nepotism Investigation

Nearly a month after suspending two top township officials for alleged nepotism and the start of an independent investigation, Holmdel’s Township Committee has yet to determine if any wrongdoing occurred.

No One Knows Who Sent Racist Flyers, So Town Is Taking the Investigation Into Its Own Hands

Two years after racist campaign flyers circulated in a New Jersey town, officials are taking an unusual step to try to answer the lingering question: who sent them?

NJswim, Legislators Lobby for Water-Safety Curriculum in NJ Schools

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 people die from unintentional drowning every day in the U.S., two of them children 14 and younger. It’s a tragic reality that Joe Oehme, founder/owner of NJswim, a provider of year-round swim lessons for all ages and abilities, is working tirelessly to address.

