NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Wields Line-Item Veto Threat in Fight for Budget Tax Hikes

Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to use the perks of occupying one of the most powerful governorships in the United States to force lawmakers to go along with his calls to hike taxes in next year’s state budget.

But his chief opponent, a fellow Democrat, is basically responding, “Bring it on.”

Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to legislators decrying the budget plan Democratic leaders are advancing, which preserves many of the party’s priorities while not raising taxes. Murphy discounted the fiscal projections in his fellow Democrats’ budget, while touting his plan to raise taxes on millionaires, gun owners and others as “real, reliable and sustainable.”

Murphy, who never mentioned in the letter Senate President Steve Sweeney’s plan to rein in state spending by reforming public worker pensions and benefits, said that unless legislators heed his call to raise taxes, he would be “forced to take corrective action,” which likely means line-item vetoes of programs his opponents care most about.

Sweeney’s response was to send a letter to Murphy, saying that if the governor acted on his threat, “we will have a budget in place well before the deadline and the Legislature will have time to evaluate any of your line-item vetoes, in case we need to override them.”

Murphy would come into a fight over any line-item veto already politically wounded. This week he signed a bill forcing “dark money” groups to disclose the names of donors that was essentially the same as one he had previously vetoed, after it became clear Sweeney had the votes to override him. It’s unclear if Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin could corral the same coalition of Democrats and Republicans to stand up to a Murphy line-item veto of budget items, but Murphy has so far displayed little ability to line up legislative supporters for his agenda. While he continues to push for the millionaires’ tax, no one in the legislature has yet publically agreed to sponsor such a measure.

Quote of the Day: “People want their property taxes reduced. What’s he doing about that? Where’s the governor’s plan to fix the finances of this state? Oh, that’s right, he doesn’t have one,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on Gov. Phil Murphy’s claim that he was elected to change things in Trenton.

If Nothing Changes, the Sticker Price of NJ Colleges Will Soon Exceed $250K. See Projections for Every School.

The figures seem unsustainable, if not unbelievable. If college prices continue to escalate at the rate they have for the last decade, parents of a child born in 2019 would need to put away $350 a month for the next 18 years to afford a Rutgers University education.

Sweeney Calls for Governor’s Counsel to Resign Over Brennan Case

State Senate President Steve Sweeney on Wednesday called for the governor’s chief counsel Matt Platkin to resign over mishandling of sexual assault charges brought by Katie Brennan against another state worker.

Investigations, Criminal Allegations and a Lawsuit: Dysfunction Reigns at School Authority

After moving through the bureaucratic process of approving roof repairs and replacing air conditioning at schools in New Jersey’s poorest areas, the board of the scandal-scarred Schools Development Authority caught an earful.

Editorial: SDA Swamp Saga Rages On

Just when you thought it was safe to consign Lizette Delgado-Polanco to our state’s sleazy bureaucratic history, we learn that her reign of terror at the Schools Development Authority was brought to the governor’s attention—long before her nepotism fever spiked—and then ignored.

Murphy Hits Top Democrat Sweeney on Gun Control as Their State Budget Battle Boils

Gov. Phil Murphy publicly called out New Jersey’s top state lawmaker Wednesday for not taking action on gun safety policy as their battle over the state budget continues to boil.

Poll: Booker Maintains Low Support, but Slightly Up, Among Dem Voters Nationwide

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is maintaining minimal support among Democratic voters nationwide, but is up a percentage point from May, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.

Cory Booker Demands Study on Reparations for Slavery, Decries ‘Hideous Legacy’ During Historic House Hearing

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker on Wednesday questioned whether the U.S. was “truly free from the historically rooted and hideous legacy of slavery” as he pushed for legislation to study whether the country’s African-Americans should receive reparations.

Booker Goes After Biden, Saying He Owes ‘Immediate Apology’ for Praising Segregationist Senators

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker took a shot at Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying the former vice president owes “an immediate apology for the pain” he caused by praising two segregationist senators.

After New York Offers Driver’s Licenses to Undocumented Immigrants, Is New Jersey Next?

A day after New York became the 13th state to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses, New Jersey’s advocates on Tuesday renewed calls for the Garden State to be next.

Police Misconduct in NJ: State to Track Bad Cops After Report, but Loopholes Remain

New Jersey closed more gaps in police oversight, giving bad cops fewer places to hide after the attorney general issued a new policy Tuesday.

Atlantic City, Already Under State Control With a Mayor Under FBI Scrutiny, Faces New Push to Change Its Form of Government

Atlantic City’s mayor, whose authority is already under the control of the state of New Jersey, is facing a new threat: an effort to change the form of the city’s government.

Lakewood Schools’ $30M Promised by Murphy Cut From New Sweeney Budget

Lakewood schools will not receive an additional $30 million state funding next year under a budget introduced by the legislature.

Opinion: Budget Needs Long-Term Solutions, Not Short-Term Politics

The focus of budget discussions must be addressing the long-range fiscal issues facing our state. Simply increasing taxes this year without other critical program changes will not solve our fiscal problems. Now is not the time to falter; it is time to act responsibly.

Retired State Police Colonel Named Chief of Palisades Interstate Parkway Police

Steven Shallop, the new chief of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department, starts his days in the dark of night.

Ramsey ‘No Flag’ Event Celebrates Pride Month, Protests Borough’s Policy

A “no flag” event at the Ramsey Main Street train station Tuesday celebrated Pride Month and protested the borough’s refusal to fly the rainbow flag on municipal property.

Toms River Regional Approves Raises for Supervisors After Cutting Staff

Four Toms River Regional supervisors will receive raises next year after the Board of Education approved the salary increases over the objections of some residents.

