NJ Politics Digest: Report Suggests Officials Mishandled the Alvarez Case

A legislative panel investigating rape allegations against a member of Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign has issued a scathing report, blasting top administration officials for failing to seriously address the accusations, mishandling the investigation and—most damningly—allegedly misleading lawmakers who were probing the incident.

Now, Republicans on the committee investigating the incident are raising “serious concern” over the question of whether testimony by some Murphy staffers before the panel “may have been intentionally perjurious,” as NJ.com reports.

During its investigation, the legislative select committee couldn’t find anyone in the Murphy administration who admitted to knowing who hired Albert J. Alvarez for a $140,000-per-year job at the state Schools Development Authority. Alvarez had served as the Murphy campaign’s head of Muslim and Latino outreach.

Campaign volunteer Katie Brennan accused Alvarez of raping her following a gathering of campaign personnel. Alvarez, who was never charged with a crime following two investigations into the incident, denies the allegation.

The legislative committee’s report said Murphy administration officials provided “evasive or misleading testimony” when before the panel, NJ.com reported.

The report focused on former Murphy Chief of Staff Pete Cammarano and the head of Murphy’s transition team, Jose Lozano, both of whom it said allegedly knew of the rape allegation against Alvarez. But as the news site reports, the legislative committee’s report said the evidence shows both men made the decision to hire Alvarez. Both have publicly denied hiring him.

It’s unclear what legal ramifications the committee report will have for the two men or how state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, a Murphy appointee who told the legislature it need not look further into the Brennan matter following his office’s review of the incident, will respond to concerns by Republican members of the committee over possible perjury by witnesses.

Quote of the Day: “It is incomprehensible that the administration could not ascertain who hired Mr. Alvarez, if it wanted to. The professed lack of knowledge appears to have been purposeful and not inadvertent,” — A report by the legislative committee investigating hiring practices by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration following rape accusations against a Murphy associate who was later given a high-paying state job.

Menendez May Force Senate Republicans Into Week of Non-Stop Debate Over Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez threatened on Wednesday to force 22 votes in the Senate in order to block President Donald Trump’s effort to ignore Congress and sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations.

Murphy Pushes New Tax Credit Proposals Amid Investigations of Current Program

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy continued his quest to craft new tax credit programs for businesses, with a stop Wednesday at a tech incubator space in the Cherry Hill Mall.

Norcross Lawyer Attempts to Stop Task Force From Issuing Report

The task force appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate New Jersey’s tax incentive programs plans to hold a hearing and issue a report on its findings next Tuesday, but not if a lawyer for South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross has anything to say about it.

Legal Group Threatens NJ Schools Over Posters Celebrating Muslim Holiday

A conservative Christian legal group alarmed by what they believed to be an endorsement of the Muslim faith at Memorial High School threatened to sue this district if they did not take down posters celebrating Ramadan.

NJ Lawmaker: Free Beaches for Active Military and Veterans

As long as they live in New Jersey or are stationed here, access to any state beach would be completely free for military personnel and veterans, under legislation that has a chance to become law before summer 2019 gets into full swing.

Sticky-Fingered Judge Who Helped Himself to DWI Money Kicked Off the Bench for Good

A former municipal judge who officials said acknowledged paying himself bonuses out of money that was supposed to be used to process backlogged DWI cases has been banned from the bench.

You Feel Lonely? This NJ Legislator Wants to Know Help.

Are you lonely? New Jersey lawmakers could soon approve a plan to study loneliness and recommend ways to alleviate it. For Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker of Hunterdon, the issue is personal.

Critics Up in Arms as DEP Gives Permit for Sewage Treatment Plant in Highlands

The state Department of Environmental Protection has given a permit for a new sewage treatment plant that would discharge into Rockaway Creek, a project deemed inconsistent with the regional master plan of the New Jersey Highlands Council.

West Wildwood Commissioner Resigns in Wake of Mayor’s Ethics Troubles

At the first borough commission meeting since Mayor Chris Fox’s $24,900 in state ethics fines became public and he lost his job as administrator in a nearby town, borough officials announced Commissioner Cornelius Maxwell had resigned his seat.

East Newark Will Get Its First Female Mayor After Upset of 32-Year Incumbent

A day after stunning the Hudson County political scene with her upset of longtime East Newark Mayor Joe Smith, Dina Grilo thought back to one of her favorite moments from the campaign.

Judge OKs Wayne Plan for Trader Joe’s, Housing on Route 23

A Superior Court judge has upheld the Wayne zoning board’s decision to grant variances for construction of a supermarket, restaurant and apartment complex on a 10-acre lot near the Hyundai dealership on Route 23 south.

Toms River Councilman Mo Hill Wins Upset Victory in GOP Mayoral Primary

Long-time Councilman Maurice B. “Mo” Hill Jr. scored an upset victory in Toms River’s GOP primary for mayor Tuesday, defeating former Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato and Councilman Daniel T. Rodrick.

