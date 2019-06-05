NJ Politics Digest: Should State Save for a Rainy Day or Pay Off Its Looming Debts?

It’s no secret that New Jersey is in pretty bad financial shape. And as Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders in the legislature square off for another battle over the state budget, one big question is whether or not the state should be using some of its surplus cash to replenish its “rainy day” fund.

Those savings were depleted during the great recession, and—as NJBiz reports—a new study shows the overtaxed state is just one of three in the nation that now doesn’t have such savings.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio says New Jersey needs to dedicate money to the rainy day fund. This as Murphy is pushing for a millionaires’ tax to fund a host of new initiatives to advance his progressive agenda, including free community college tuition for low-income residents and funding electric vehicle charging stations. Murphy has also promised a one-time $125 credit toward property tax relief to try to encourage support for the millionaires’ tax.

Meanwhile, Senate President Steve Sweeney contends the state must first get its fiscal house in order, adopting his plan to reduce state spending while also paying toward its outstanding obligations before it starts rebuilding the rainy day fund. Murphy, who is an ally of the state’s powerful public workers’ unions, has show little appetite to engage in spending reform.

The two men must agree on a budget by July 1 or face a state government shutdown. The likelihood of a shutdown is growing, with InsiderNJ reporting that there is enough support in the state Assembly to adopt a budget that doesn’t contain a millionaires’ tax, possibly forcing Murphy to veto the budget.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t know how you talk about putting money into a rainy day fund when it’s pouring in New Jersey. A rainy day fund is when you have everything funded and everything’s fine. But it’s not [fine] in New Jersey,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney on the state’s need to use surplus funds to pay off existing obligation before it starts saving.

NJ Freezes $260M Tax Break for Firm That Made an ‘Inadvertent Mistake’ on Application

New Jersey state officials have placed a hold on a $260 million tax break for Holtec International, a nuclear company that built its new headquarters on the Camden waterfront, while investigators examine details of its application, according to two state officials with knowledge of the investigation.

Live Election Results: NJ State Assembly Primary Races 2019

Here are the unofficial results of New Jersey primary elections held on Tuesday, June 4, showing the Democratic and Republican contests for state Assembly bids.

Coughlin Allies Confident of Passing Budget Without Millionaires’ Tax—and With the Support of Caucus Members Who Support the Tax

They will trickle out, the handfuls of assembly caucus members who back a millionaires’ tax, but unaccompanied by that critical caveat: opposition to a budget that lacks the millionaires’ tax.

Insurgents Take on Democratic Machine, Norcross in Camden County: What to Know About the NJ primary

For South Jersey, the biggest story in Tuesday’s partisan primaries figures to be the challenge to the dominant Camden County Democratic machine and its unofficial leader, insurance executive George E. Norcross III, by a group of progressive Democrats.

The Real ID Is Coming to NJ. Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Stand in Line at the MVC.

Real ID driver’s licenses are coming to New Jersey this month, and drivers have questions.

Booker Campaigned for These Jersey Politicos. They’re Now Returning the Favor.

When Robert Menendez ran for re-election last fall, fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker was at his side.

Pew Research Report: Just 3 States Lack Rainy Day Fund, and NJ Is One of Them

New Jersey is one of the few states that failed to rebuild its rainy day fund following the Great Recession a decade ago, according to the second report in recent weeks criticizing what it called the overall poor quality of the reserve.

NJ Adults Say They’re More Civically Engaged Than Before Trump’s Election. But…

About one in three adults in New Jersey, particularly women and Democrats, say they are more civically engaged than they were before President Donald Trump’s election, according to a Stockton University poll released Tuesday, primary election day in the Garden State.

NJ Voters OK’d Library Funds in 2017, but the Money Won’t Be Spent Until 2020

Talk about overdue library borrowing. Nineteen months ago, New Jersey voters approved having the state borrow $125 million to help municipalities and counties build and expand libraries. But it will probably be another year before that money is spent—a delay that is generating a bipartisan eye roll at the Murphy administration.

Drug Info Transparency Bill OK’d by State Senate Panel

A bill that would require a drug pricing website to mandate transparency for pharmaceutical companies marketing products in the state cleared the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee on Monday.

16 People Were Shot in One Weekend in Trenton

The crumbling block where Unique “Boogie” Anderson was shot had an ominous feel just a few days after gun violence claimed his life and left 15 other people wounded.

Administration Promises Almost $25M to Electrify Transportation Sector

The Murphy administration yesterday signaled a more aggressive approach toward electrifying the transportation sector by proposing to spend $16 million to fund the deployment of electric garbage trucks, school buses and port-related vehicles.

Convicted NJ Police Officer, Former Sparta Mayor From Ringwood Missing in Vermont

Vermont State Police continue to search for a former Sparta mayor and police captain Tuesday, five days after family members reported him missing.

Atlantic City Primary Battle Generates Big Mail-In Numbers

This year’s primary election in Atlantic County has already generated far more mail-in ballots than 2018’s primary, which included contested primaries for U.S. Senate and Congressional seats.

Mayor Whose Daughter Rammed SUV Into Pizza Parlor Says He’s Stepping Down

Pennsauken Mayor Jack Killion, whose daughter is facing multiple charges after crashing her SUV into a local pizza parlor, says he is leaving office and stepping down from the Township Committee on July 1.

