NJ Politics Digest: Task Force Postpones Work Amid Legal Challenge From Norcross

State Democratic power broker George Norcross has won a small victory in his fight against Gov. Phil Murphy. The task force that Murphy formed to investigate a tax incentive program and Norcross’ role in the program has agreed to delay its work until a judge decides on Norcross’ legal challenge to the investigation.

As the Inquirer reports, the panel was expected to release an initial report on its work during a meeting Tuesday. Norcross sought the delay until a judge can rule on a lawsuit he and several companies have filed against Murphy and task force members.

In the suit, the plaintiffs claim the task force unlawfully used subpoena powers and unfairly targeted Norcross and firms tied to him and tax incentives that were handed out in Camden. Norcross claims the investigation is damaging his reputation and harming him and the other plaintiffs. The task force has said it is confident the court will allow its work to move forward, the Inquirer reported.

A court hearing on Norcross’ request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for June 17.

Quote of the Day: “I’m not going to answer what I could guess at,” — Democratic State Sen. Loretta Weinberg, when asked if she believed Gov. Phil Murphy did not know about sexual assault allegations against a senior member of his campaign staff who later received a high-paying state job.

Moran: Is Murphy Flat-Out Lying About the Katie Brennan Case? Here’s Why It Seems Likely.

I have long suspected that Gov. Phil Murphy has been lying from the start about the Katie Brennan case, but I never said so until now because I understand that covering politics in New Jersey for too long can make a man see things.

NJ Leaders Are Fighting Like Crazy and Could Shut Down State Government. A Simple Guide to the Mess.

June is always a crazy time in New Jersey politics. The state budget is due at the end of the month and the state’s leaders often scramble to cut deals and pass bills before they kick off for the summer. Sometimes they’re like college kids during finals weeks, cramming lots of important stuff in a mad dash.

Opinion: Reform Tax Incentives or Kill the Programs Now

There is no way New Jersey will replace its troubled tax incentives programs before they expire at the end of the month. The top Democrats running our state are a bit distracted, what with the blood feud.

Port Authority Moves Ahead With Newark AirTrain, Terminal B Replacement

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey plans to move forward with two major projects at Newark Liberty International Airport, investing more than $2 billion into a new AirTrain system and launching preliminary planning on a replacement for Terminal B.

OC Councilman Who Voted for Pipeline Steps Down From Pinelands Commission

Ocean City councilman Bob Barr, whose appointment to the state Pinelands Commission in 2014 came amid a series of controversial votes over natural gas pipelines, has stepped down from the 15-member board that oversees New Jersey’s largest nature reserve.

Why Do We Pay to Go to the Beach in NJ, Again? Blame This Jersey Shore Town.

You can blame Bradley Beach. In 1929, the municipality decided to go where no shore town had gone before and require the now-infamous beach badge to access the beach.

Booker Is Spending the Weekend in Iowa. Here’s How He’s Faring in the Latest State Poll.

Cory Booker, spending the weekend in Iowa with most of the other Democratic candidates, is far off the leaders in the most recent poll of likely participants in the first test of 2020.

After Losing Everywhere Else, Anti-Norcross Democrats See Hope in Collingswood Win

You gotta start somewhere. And for the Camden County progressives soundly defeated almost everywhere in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, somewhere to start is Collingswood.

Lawmakers Approve Oversight for Companies Servicing Student Loans

State lawmakers have again taken aim at the growing student-debt crisis in New Jersey, releasing a bill that former Gov. Chris Christie let die when he left office.

Murphy and Coughlin in Dialogue Ahead of Monday ‘Dark Money’ Override

Governor Phil Murphy since Thursday has been trying to get Speaker Craig Coughlin to accept a compromise on the disclosure bill set for consideration on Monday by the Assembly.

New NJ Law Requires Anyone Charged With Child Porn Offenses to Give DNA Sample

A bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy requires anyone charged with child pornography offenses to provide a DNA sample, building upon New Jersey’s criminal database.

How Much Do NJ Teachers Earn, and Is It Enough? Comparing District Salaries.

The median teacher salary in New Jersey last year was $68,650, according to a NJ101.5 analysis of Department of Education data. More than a third of all public school teachers earn more than the statewide median household income of $76,475. And about 8 percent of teachers earn salaries that top $100,000. A list of median and top salaries for every district and charter school in the state is in the story below.

Atlantic City’s Budget Will Suffer If the Casino Industry Thrives This Year

Just when it seems the seaside resort is poised to get its fiscal house in order, an obscure provision buried within the casino PILOT law is going to deliver yet another setback.

New Lawsuit Filed Against Englewood Cliffs and Its Police Department

The latest in a long list of lawsuits involving the borough and its Police Department was filed last week, this one by former Deputy Chief Michael McMorrow.

