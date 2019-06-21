NJ Politics Digest: Will Legislature Flex Its Muscle in Fight Over Tax Breaks?

The state legislature approved extending the state’s business tax incentive program with large majorities, even as Gov. Phil Murphy blasted the action and threatened to veto it. The question is, does Murphy’s threat matter?

If all the legislators who voted for the measure were to continue their support, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin could override a Murphy veto, dealing yet another embarrassment to Murphy in his ongoing battle with a legislature controlled by his own party.

Sweeney and Coughlin weren’t about to commit to an override effort Thursday, with Coughlin saying the legislature is willing to work with the governor toward a plan all sides can agree on, according to a report by NJ.com.

But they have also stressed the need for New Jersey to have some kind of incentive program in order to remain competitive with other states. The bill approved Thursday would extend the deadline for applications to program for one year, to July 1, 2020.

Coughlin said the bills would allow them time to come up with a different plan, the NJ.com report said.

Murphy has put forth his own plan that would reduce the size of potential tax breaks and prioritize awards to companies that base their headquarters in the state. He has said the current legislation was tailored to benefit politically connected firms and individuals.

Murphy created a task force to investigate the program, and that body has focused on grants given to firms connected to George Norcross, a political powerbroker and close friend of Sweeney’s. Critics say the task force is an attempt by Murphy to weaken Norcross and Sweeney. The senate president has largely thwarted Murphy from enacting his progressive agenda.

Quote of the Day: “He controls the whole agency. He doesn’t need to do a veto.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on Gov. Phil Murphy’s objections to a bill extending the state’s economic incentive program overseen by the Economic Development Authority.

Could Those Who Lied to Get Huge Tax Breaks Face Criminal Prosecution?

It’s an investigation mired in politics. But will the investigation into New Jersey’s beleaguered economic development authority lead to criminal charges?

NJ.com Read more

Proposed NJ Law Scraps Costly Fines for Business Paperwork Errors

Hoping to eliminate a sliver of red tape facing New Jersey’s small businesses, lawmakers continue to advance a measure that would allow minor paperwork violations to go unpunished.

NJ101.5 Read more

Lawmakers Pass NJ Budget, but Will Murphy Sign It Without His Top Priorities?

New Jersey legislators passed a $38.7 billion budget that strips out some of Gov. Phil Murphy’s top priorities for raising new money, including a millionaires’ tax and higher fees on gun purchases, opioid manufacturers and large companies that don’t provide health insurance to their employees.

The Record Read more

Girl, 12, Says She Was Violently Raped, Judge Doesn’t Think It’s That Serious

A 12-year-old girl described losing her virginity in a violent struggle against a 16-year-old boy. But a New Jersey judge doesn’t believe she suffered enough to have her accused rapist face charges as an adult.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Approves Gun Control Reforms Likely to Be Signed Into Law by Murphy

New Jersey is one step closer to enacting tougher gun control reforms.

NJ.com Read more

Port Authority to Spend $1B Improving PATH Service

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Thursday announced a plan to spend $1 billion on improvements to the PATH trains, a project it expects to dramatically expand capacity on a system struggling under an explosion in ridership.

Politico Read more

’Politics at Its Worst!’ Says Governor, After Legislature Votes to Renew State’s Billion-Dollar Tax Incentive Program

As controversy continues to swirl around New Jersey’s troubled economic development program, both the Senate and Assembly are looking to extend the multi-billion-dollar tax credit program over the governor’s strong objections.

NJ.com Read more

Lagana Held a Letter That Could Save the World

For a few days this week, State Sen. Joseph Lagana of Paramus was entrusted with a document that could trigger yet another nuclear war in New Jersey politics.

New Jersey Globe Read more

NJ Medical Marijuana Bill Heads to Phil Murphy’s Desk, With Changes to Taxes, Licenses

Is today the day that a New Jersey medical marijuana expansion bill finally heads to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk?

Asbury Park Press Read more

Hemp Could Soon Become NJ’s New Cash Crop After Thursday Action at the Statehouse

Both houses of the state legislature approved legislation Thursday permitting the farming of hemp, a versatile plant genetically related to marijuana but with none of its psychoactive effects.

NJ.com Read more

First Responders Who Volunteered at Ground Zero Would Be Eligible for a Disability Pension in NJ Under New Bill

First responders who volunteered at Ground Zero would be eligible for an accidental disability pension in New Jersey under a bill passed by the state legislature on Thursday.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey Plans to Start Offering REAL ID-Compliant Driver’s Licenses in July

Until last month, New Jersey residents could not renew their driver’s licenses online. Their only option was to stand in line at a Motor Vehicle Commission office.

Inquirer Read more

Coming Out at Work: What It’s Like to Be a Gay Cop in New Jersey

When the hiding became “too exhausting,” Englewood Cliffs police Lt. James Tracy came out as gay to his police colleagues.

The Record Read more

NRC Approves Oyster Creek Sale to Holtec

Holtec Decommissioning International received approval to take control of Oyster Creek nuclear power plant from Exelon Generation, paving the way for the Newark-based Holtec to decommissioning the Lacey plant and profit from its decommissioning fund.

Asbury Park Press Read more

‘Deep-Seated Racial Bias’: Atlantic City Officials Blast Effort to Change Form of Government

City Council President Marty Small Sr. on Thursday called a newly announced effort to change the form of city government “an ongoing attempt to humiliate” the people of Atlantic City, one that represents “a deep-seated racial bias and animus…that reflects a mind-set that believes African Americans and other races can’t govern.”

Inquirer Read more

‘Sami’s Law’: NJ Uber, Lyft Drivers Must Now Show Signs, Carry Detailed ID Cards

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft operating in New Jersey must start identifying vehicles with signs and require drivers to carry barcode ID cards, under a new safety law prompted by the killing of a student who mistakenly got into the wrong car.

The Record Read more

Wayne Teachers Are Sitting Out Graduation to Send a Message, and It’s Not the First Time

The local teachers’ union used the same playbook it did more than three decades ago when it decided to sit out this year’s graduations at the two local high schools and three middle schools.

The Record Read more

Paterson Ex-Recycling Chief Getting $75,000 in Harassment Lawsuit

Diane Polifronio, the city’s retired recycling director, is getting $75,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed alleging she was mistreated by her supervisor, one of the men convicted with former Mayor Joey Torres in 2017.

Paterson Press Read more