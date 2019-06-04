Parker Posey Is Heading to a Charming Chelsea Triplex











The “Queen of the Indies” just scooped up a very fitting New York apartment. Parker Posey is the new owner of a charming one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom co-op occupying three floors of a Chelsea brownstone.

The purchase must have been meant to be, as Posey paid the precise $1.495 million listing price for the space, which is located in a seven-story walk-up.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The living room features double height ceilings, with exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace, notes the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Ann Cutbill Lenane. It leads into the dining room, which has a half-moon window and is adjacent to a small kitchen equipped with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

The bedroom, which has a skylight, is located up the short spiral-style staircase. There are plenty of closets, as well as a bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower, though sans tub. There’s also a spare room that could potentially be a smaller bedroom or perhaps an office or media room.

The final floor of the triplex offers much-coveted outdoor space, as Posey’s new abode has a private roof garden, complete with a deck, sink, fridge and storage closet.

We were wondering when Posey would finally decide where she’d buy next in New York, as it doesn’t appear she’s owned an apartment in Manhattan since she sold her $1.55 million Greenwich Village space on Fifth Avenue last year, complete with listing photos that featured the actress herself as well as her beloved pup, Gracie. Before that, she resided over in the East Village, in an apartment that is currently owned by Alexander Skarsgård.