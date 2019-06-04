Observer Observer Logo

Parker Posey Is Heading to a Charming Chelsea Triplex

Parker Posey just bought a triplex in Chelsea. Scroll through to peek inside.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There's a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
She paid the exact asking price.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The dining room.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
A powder room on the main level.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The bedroom is located upstairs.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The master bath.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
A spare room, perhaps for Gracie.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Finally, the roof deck.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The “Queen of the Indies” just scooped up a very fitting New York apartment. Parker Posey is the new owner of a charming one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom co-op occupying three floors of a Chelsea brownstone.

The purchase must have been meant to be, as Posey paid the precise $1.495 million listing price for the space, which is located in a seven-story walk-up.

The living room features double height ceilings, with exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace, notes the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Ann Cutbill Lenane. It leads into the dining room, which has a half-moon window and is adjacent to a small kitchen equipped with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

Parker Posey will soon call Chelsea home. David Crotty/PMC

The bedroom, which has a skylight, is located up the short spiral-style staircase. There are plenty of closets, as well as a bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower, though sans tub. There’s also a spare room that could potentially be a smaller bedroom or perhaps an office or media room.

The final floor of the triplex offers much-coveted outdoor space, as Posey’s new abode has a private roof garden, complete with a deck, sink, fridge and storage closet.  

We were wondering when Posey would finally decide where she’d buy next in New York, as it doesn’t appear she’s owned an apartment in Manhattan since she sold her $1.55 million Greenwich Village space on Fifth Avenue last year, complete with listing photos that featured the actress herself as well as her beloved pup, Gracie. Before that, she resided over in the East Village, in an apartment that is currently owned by Alexander Skarsgård.

