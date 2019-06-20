Observer Observer Logo

Prince Harry’s Favorite Barbados Villa Is Listed for $40 Million

Prince Harry's Barbados vacation home is now up for grabs—click through to see inside.
Courtesy Hardings International
Rihanna, Elton John and Rod Stewart have all stayed here.
Courtesy Hardings International
It's an indoor-outdoor living style.
Courtesy Hardings International
The home is composed of 10 bedrooms.
Courtesy Hardings International
There's also a guest cottage.
Courtesy Hardings International
It spans 20,000 square feet.
Courtesy Hardings International
It's on the market for $40 million.
Courtesy Hardings International
The indoor cinema.
Courtesy Hardings International
Many a chandelier.
Courtesy Hardings International
The bar.
Courtesy Hardings International
The gym.
Courtesy Hardings International
There's a pool and jacuzzi outside.
Courtesy Hardings International
Plus private beach access.
Courtesy Hardings International
An al fresco dining option.
Courtesy Hardings International
And another.
Courtesy Hardings International
If you’re trying to vacation like a royal, now is your chance. The Barbados villa where Prince Harry stayed while on the island is now up for grabs, but living like the Duke of Sussex comes at a hefty price.

The 20,000-square-foot spread, known as Cove Spring House, is listed for a staggering $40 million. It does feel quite regal, though, with picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea and private beach access.

The property includes a main house as well as a guest cottage, with a total of ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms on the 1.3-acre estate. The main house is made of coral stone, which apparently was a sign of Caribbean aristocracy, per the listing held by Hardings International. It’s an indoor-outdoor, open-air layout, with plenty of verandas and various al fresco dining options.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry stayed in the villa back in 2010. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Inside, there’s a private gym, media room, a large kitchen and bar room, as well as living areas and quite a few glitzy chandeliers. There’s also a freeform pool and a jacuzzi outside, with lots of gardens that Meghan Markle would surely appreciate—perhaps Prince Harry should consider putting himself in the mix of potential buyers for Cove Spring House, though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have their hands full with Frogmore Cottage.

You’ll also get the full royal treatment, as there’s a full-time staff of 19 people, including managers, butlers, chefs, housekeepers, gardeners and security.

Prince Harry, who stayed in the villa back in 2010, isn’t the only big name to spend time there—according to Hello, Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, Elton John and Hugh Grant have all spent time at Cove Spring House.

And for those who want to travel like a royal without any of the permanence of actually purchasing this retreat, Cove Spring House is also available as a rental, if you’ve got $15,000 a night to spare.

If you’re looking for a slightly less pricey, still royally-approved home elsewhere in the world, consider setting your sights on Malta. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s former villa there is now for sale, asking $6.67 million.

