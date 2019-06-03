Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Back to Renovating Frogmore Cottage for Baby Archie

Frogmore Cottage already received a multimillion-dollar renovation before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved in earlier this year, but the Sussexes aren’t finished creating their dream home just yet. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, they’re going back to work on making their Windsor home perfect for the royal baby.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s major redesign at Frogmore has thus far included a vegan nursery, yoga room and lots of high-tech gadgets, plus Soho Home accessories. They paused on the construction while settling into life with Archie, but now they’re focused on making it perfect for their new son.

Much of the new work is outside. According to documents seen by the Daily Mail, the Sussexes have been granted permission to redecorate the exterior of the home and work on the landscaping. They’ll be adding fresh windows and doors, as well as gutters and pipes and installing outdoor lighting in the garden—perhaps so Archie can play around outside once he’s old enough or so Meghan pick out all those veggies from her garden.

They could always check in with royal garden designer extraordinaire Kate Middleton for some tips, as she just created a regal garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. Plus, Prince Harry and Meghan want to keep their home ultra private, which Prince William and Kate definitely know a thing or two about.

Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t solely working on the backyard, though. The couple is also adding a new custom kitchen and dining room, per People, which feels very right for the culinary-loving duo, and particularly the erstwhile lifestyle blogger. Maybe now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to throw one of those big parties that they used to host when they resided at Kensington Palace, though we can’t imagine Archie will be too fond of any fireworks at this point.