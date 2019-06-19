The First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Reactions Are In and They’re Good

As the first feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow the mammoth Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Homecoming will likely enjoy a nice box office boost when it swings into theaters. But will the movie close out Phase III of the MCU in satisfying fashion?
Tom Holland’s introduction as the beloved web-head in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War was met with widespread praise. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions enjoyed their fair share of moments, but Holland’s age-appropriate Peter Parker felt like the most authentic iteration of Stan Lee’s original creation. That feeling only grew with the pitch-perfect Spider-Man: Homecoming and the character’s emotional arc across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now, it appears as if Far From Home, which co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the comics character Mysterio and features Samuel L. Jackson once again as Nick Fury, has kept the momentum going.
The social media embargo for the film, which is handled creatively by Marvel Studios but marketed and distributed by Sony Pictures, just lifted and the first reactions are almost unanimously positive. Check out what the critics are saying below.
*Mild Spoiler Warning*
Given the continued popularity of Holland’s Spider-Man, it will be interesting to see what becomes of his character once the six-picture deal Marvel Studios and Sony signed to share the character expires after his next solo outing. On one hand, the agreement has proven to be immensely profitable for Sony while reviving the Spidey brand following the disappointing Amazing Spider-Man series. Why try to fix what clearly isn’t broken?
On the other hand, the shocking box office totals of Tom Hardy’s Venom have given Sony a long sought-after foothold into its own shared cinematic universe of Marvel characters, one that will continue with next year’s Morbius. It’s understandable if the studio wanted to keep Holland’s Spider-Man for its own exclusive cross-pollinating franchise moving forward (though they do have Miles Morales from Into the Spider-Verse). In the end, the character’s rebooted success could be a double-edged sword.
Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 2.