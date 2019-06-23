The Best Beverage Holders, Coolers and Tools for Making Summer Cocktails On the Go

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold beer on a hot summer day. Just as there’s nothing more disappointing than getting to the last few sips to find that your beer has gotten warm. These freezable drink-through beer chillers are unlike anything else on the market, and will keep your bottle of beer cold and refreshing until you’re ready for another. $29.95, Corkcicle.

For those who like to drink high end spirits—specifically whiskey, scotch and bourbon—this stainless steel nosing glass is a summer must-have. Its sleek design not only looks great but is far classier (and more environmentally friendly) than any plastic cup. Helpfully, it's also shatter-proof, unlike glassware. $24.99, Brümate.

Being a travel bartender just got a hell of a lot more stylish thanks to this eight-ounce flask. Made with quality leather and including two stainless steel cups, it’s perfect for throwing in your bag and taking with you wherever you go. $100, Aspinal of London.

The hardest part of entertaining outside your home is undoubtedly carrying supplies with you, but this all-in-one cooler tote has solved that problem. Not only is it outfitted with a mini picnic table, bottle opener, and straps to carry any beach towel, but it also comes with a cutting board and small set of utensils perfect for cocktail prep or a cheese plate to accompany your wine. $79.99, Igloo.

This multitasking bottle is a perfect accessory if you’re interested in making drinks on the go but unsure if you’re ready to invest in an entire shaker set. With a stainless steel interior, it'll keep drinks frosty for hours, and with a built-in removable infuser, it can be used to make pour-over coffee, infused water, or infused liquor if you’re feeling experimental. $35, Welly.

Long gone are the days of lugging a cumbersome 6-pack to a summer soirée just to find it warm upon arrival. Thanks to this 64-ounce growler, taking beer on the go and keeping it ice-cold is possible. Made with a durable ceramic finish and lined with steel, this will keep beer chilled for up to 24 hours, and won’t impact the taste of your favorite brew. $70, Stanley.

Unlike most hip flasks that only contain a few sips, this holds a whopping 10 ounces of liquor. Made from a resilient, shatter-proof resin with a grippy bumper layer for extra protection, you'll be making drinks all day long from whatever place your adventure takes you. $16.50, GSI Outdoors.

Not just for wine, this 12-ounce stainless steel tumbler will keep any drink at an ideal temperature and is easy to take with you on any adventure you end up on. Plus, in cute, California-inspired patterns and colors, it screams summer. $17.99, Drinco.

If you’re hoping to take your wine with you wherever you end up this summer, this bottle from Brümate will be your new favorite accessory. Triple insulated, it will keep your rosé or white wine chilled while you travel to your destination (because we all know that once you get there, you'll have no need to keep it cold for long). $69.99, Brümate.

This double-wall vacuum insulated can cooler is so effective that you’ll forget those cheap can koozies familiar to family barbeques even exist. Fitting any standard 12-ounce can or bottle, not only will this ensure your drink stays refreshingly cold, but the sweat-free exterior will keep your hands dry. $24.99, Yeti.

If the thought of keeping drinks cold conjures up images of the dorky cooler your dad carried around when you were younger, this bag is about to change the way you think. With the ability to fit 3 bottles of wine or 12 cans—not only is this bag practical, but it’s super cute as well. $129.95, Corkcicle.

Though beer and wine are enjoyable summer beverages, there’s nothing quite like a fresh cocktail on a warm day. Just because you’re on the move doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fancy drink. This six-piece set has everything you need to craft cocktails while you're out and about: a shaker, strainer, jigger, citrus reamer and two sweat-free rocks glasses. $35, Stanley.













Whether you embrace the return of warm weather with open arms or force yourself outside only because your friends inexplicably love the heat, the return of summer means one thing: outdoor drinking. Not only does it seem downright wrong to not have a cold cocktail in hand for summer social functions, but you need something to help cope with the fact that it’s 95 degrees and you’re in direct sunlight (…just me?). Yet it’s not always easy to enjoy the drink you’d like in such makeshift settings, let alone keep it cold. Thankfully, some innovators out there have decided you shouldn’t skimp on the quality of your beverage just because you’re sipping it outside. From beer on the beach to camping with cocktails, these are the products that will take all of your summer drinks to the next level. Bottoms up!

