Summer Home Decor Guide: The Season’s Best Luxury Accessories

By
Summer is officially here. Scroll through to see our favorite accessories, decor and chic additions to get your home ready for the season.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Serena & Lily Outdoor Riviera Bar

This chic outdoor bar console is the perfect addition to your next backyard get-together this summer. $898, Serena & Lily.

Courtesy Serena & Lily

Lilly Pulitzer Ring Dish

A tropical ring holder with a golden pineapple will make even your jewelry storage summer chic. $30, Lilly Pulitzer.

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Chandon American Summer Rosé

Summer means you always need rosé in the house, and this limited edition sparkling bottle is very aptly named—plus, it'll look chic sitting out. $28, Chandon.

Courtesy Chandon
Lafco Marine Bar Soap

Spruce up your sink with a sea breeze scent. $17, Lafco.

Courtesy Lafco

Draper James Picnic Basket

Let's bring summer picnics back this year. $50, Draper James.

Courtesy Draper James

Assouline Capri Dolce Vita

Assouline's new brightly colored tome isn't quite a trip to the Amalfi Coast, but it's close! $85, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline
Perfect Provenance Beverage Dispenser

A gingham patterned drinks dispenser is now the only way we're willing to get our summer beverages. $68, Perfect Provenance.

Courtesy Perfect Provenance

Venus et Fleur Le Clair Roses

Not only do these lovely blooms last a full year, but the acrylic box also provides storage and an overall stylish aesthetic. $549, Venus et Fleur.

Courtesy Venus et Fleur

The Beach People French Linen Tablecloth

Refresh your summer dining accessories with a beachy striped tablecloth. $85, Goop.

Courtesy Goop
Dear Keaton Appetizer Dish

Just picture this olive wood dish filled with all the hors d'oeuvre you dream of during the summer. $28, Dear Keaton.

Courtesy Dear Keaton

Katie Kime Banana Leaves Lucite Tray

A custom lucite tray in a very on-trend banana leaf print is an easy way to update a room. $42, Katie Kime.

Courtesy Katie Kime

Clos19 Campbell-Rey Straws

These limited edition glass straws are both sustainable and perfect for a summery spritz. $90, Clos19.

Courtesy Clos19
The White Company Chesterton Lantern

Place your favorite candles in this lantern for a dreamy outdoor lighting situation. $139, The White Company.

Courtesy The White Company

Rituals Garden Candle

This matcha and bamboo scented candle is made for outdoors, so it's perfect for your next garden party. $42, Rituals.

Courtesy Rituals

Parachute Linen Shams

Switching out your sham covers for these beachy, striped linen ones is an easy summer update. $89, Parachute.

Courtesy Parachute
Funboy Golf Cart Pool Float

The more outrageous the pool float, the better. $169, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Apotheke Sea Salt Grapefruit Bar Soap

This may not look like much, but this soap will make the entire room smell truly incredible for summer. $10, Apotheke.

Courtesy Apotheke

Year & Day Dip Dishes

A four-piece dish set in soothing summer colors is a simple yet chic table accessory, whether it's for appetizers or just a little decor. $26, Year & Day.

Courtesy Year & Day
The Inside Cabana Chair

You can't go wrong with a summer stripe lounging moment. $129, Edie Parker.

Courtesy The Outside

Edie Parker Poker Set

Elevate your game board collection for those rainy summer days. $1,995, Edie Parker.

Courtesy Edie Parker

Living Spaces Panama Anchor Blue Throw Pillow

Get a little nautical at home this summer. $39, Living Spaces.

Courtesy Living Spaces
Now that the *official* first day of summer is upon us, it’s time to fully embrace the season. That means your home should reflect what’s going on with the time of the yearbut that doesn’t have to involve a total house revamp for just a few months. Instead, add a few chic, luxe new accessories and decor to prep your home for summer. Scroll through to see our favorite summer home ideas, from new striped pillow shams and an outdoor lantern to a brightly colored coffee table book and a garden-appropriate bar cart.

