Summer Home Decor Guide: The Season’s Best Luxury Accessories

Not only do these lovely blooms last a full year, but the acrylic box also provides storage and an overall stylish aesthetic. $549, Venus et Fleur.



















Now that the *official* first day of summer is upon us, it’s time to fully embrace the season. That means your home should reflect what’s going on with the time of the year—but that doesn’t have to involve a total house revamp for just a few months. Instead, add a few chic, luxe new accessories and decor to prep your home for summer. Scroll through to see our favorite summer home ideas, from new striped pillow shams and an outdoor lantern to a brightly colored coffee table book and a garden-appropriate bar cart.

