Summer Home Decor Guide: The Season’s Best Luxury Accessories

Serena & Lily Outdoor Riviera Bar
This chic outdoor bar console is the perfect addition to your next backyard get-together this summer. $898, Serena & Lily.
Lilly Pulitzer Ring Dish
A tropical ring holder with a golden pineapple will make even your jewelry storage summer chic. $30, Lilly Pulitzer.
Chandon American Summer Rosé
Summer means you always need rosé in the house, and this limited edition sparkling bottle is very aptly named—plus, it'll look chic sitting out. $28, Chandon.
Lafco Marine Bar Soap
Spruce up your sink with a sea breeze scent. $17, Lafco.
Draper James Picnic Basket
Let's bring summer picnics back this year. $50, Draper James.
Assouline Capri Dolce Vita
Assouline's new brightly colored tome isn't quite a trip to the Amalfi Coast, but it's close! $85, Assouline.
Perfect Provenance Beverage Dispenser
A gingham patterned drinks dispenser is now the only way we're willing to get our summer beverages. $68, Perfect Provenance.
Venus et Fleur Le Clair Roses
Not only do these lovely blooms last a full year, but the acrylic box also provides storage and an overall stylish aesthetic. $549, Venus et Fleur.
The Beach People French Linen Tablecloth
Refresh your summer dining accessories with a beachy striped tablecloth. $85, Goop.
Dear Keaton Appetizer Dish
Just picture this olive wood dish filled with all the hors d'oeuvre you dream of during the summer. $28, Dear Keaton.
Katie Kime Banana Leaves Lucite Tray
A custom lucite tray in a very on-trend banana leaf print is an easy way to update a room. $42, Katie Kime.
Clos19 Campbell-Rey Straws
These limited edition glass straws are both sustainable and perfect for a summery spritz. $90, Clos19.
The White Company Chesterton Lantern
Place your favorite candles in this lantern for a dreamy outdoor lighting situation. $139, The White Company.
Rituals Garden Candle
This matcha and bamboo scented candle is made for outdoors, so it's perfect for your next garden party. $42, Rituals.
Parachute Linen Shams
Switching out your sham covers for these beachy, striped linen ones is an easy summer update. $89, Parachute.
Funboy Golf Cart Pool Float
The more outrageous the pool float, the better. $169, Neiman Marcus.
Apotheke Sea Salt Grapefruit Bar Soap
This may not look like much, but this soap will make the entire room smell truly incredible for summer. $10, Apotheke.
Year & Day Dip Dishes
A four-piece dish set in soothing summer colors is a simple yet chic table accessory, whether it's for appetizers or just a little decor. $26, Year & Day.
The Inside Cabana Chair
You can't go wrong with a summer stripe lounging moment. $129, Edie Parker.
Edie Parker Poker Set
Elevate your game board collection for those rainy summer days. $1,995, Edie Parker.
Living Spaces Panama Anchor Blue Throw Pillow
Get a little nautical at home this summer. $39, Living Spaces.
Now that the *official* first day of summer is upon us, it’s time to fully embrace the season. That means your home should reflect what’s going on with the time of the year—but that doesn’t have to involve a total house revamp for just a few months. Instead, add a few chic, luxe new accessories and decor to prep your home for summer. Scroll through to see our favorite summer home ideas, from new striped pillow shams and an outdoor lantern to a brightly colored coffee table book and a garden-appropriate bar cart.