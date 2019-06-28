Observer Observer Logo

Fourth of July Decor: Stylish Home Touches for Your Independence Day Party

By
July 4 is just around the corner. Scroll through to see our favorite last minute home additions to get your house ready for the holiday.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Ralph Lauren Parker Throw

If anyone can keep American flag prints chic, it's Ralph Lauren—this cozy throw is a stylish addition to a summer home for the whole season. $249.99, Bloomingdales.

Courtesy Bloomingdales

Draper James x Crate and Barrel Flatware

You'll use this blue and white striped silverware set even after July 4. $16, Draper James.

Courtesy Draper James

Aerin Lucas Coasters

Four blue stone coasters trimmed in gold are a wise choice, not just because they're cute, but also because they'll keep your counters in good shape after all the inevitable July 4 drinks. $350, Aerin.

Courtesy Aerin
Advertisement

Chairish Outdoor Pillows

Add a few accent pillows outside to liven up the backyard for a BBQ. $70, Chairish.

Courtesy Chairish

Crate and Barrel x Frye Bar Tool Set

This new limited edition collab collection includes a bar set that you could put to very good use over this summer weekend. $99.95, Crate and Barrel.

Courtesy Frye

Baked by Melissa Firecracker Cupcakes

Red, white and blue cupcakes are a must for whatever celebration you're planning. $56, Baked by Melissa.

Courtesy Baked by Melissa
Advertisement

Linum Home Textiles 'Patriotic' Turkish Pestemal Towel

There are chic ways to add an American flag without being kitschy, like this piece that can be used as a towel, tablecloth or blanket. $49, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Farmgirl Flowers Red White and Bloomed Bouquet

Red, white and blue florals are perfect for the whole week. $69, Farmgirl Flowers.

Courtesy Farmgirl Flowers

Bordallo Pinheiro Watermelon Salad Bowl

Perfect for your July 4 barbecue. $80, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus
Advertisement

Clase Azul Reposado

Splurge on the good tequila for July 4, which happens to come in a very aesthetically pleasing bottle. $99.99, Clase Azul Reposado.

Courtesy Clase Azul

Soho Home Country House Napkins

Even if you're not a Soho House member, you can still get the vibe with these understated blue napkins. $34, Soho Home.

Courtesy Soho Home

Perfect Provenance Sunshine Limone Candle

Freshen up at home before your July 4 barbecue with a new candle, like this navy one that is scented with notes of lemon, peach, jasmine and amberwood. $55, Perfect Provenance.

Courtesy The Perfect Provenance
Advertisement

Martha Stewart Collection Appetizer Plates

Okay, so you might not use these as your everyday tableware, but they're a fun and reasonably priced addition for the holiday. $26, Macy's.

Courtesy Martha Stewart x Macy's
Slideshow | List
- / 14

Even though it feels like summer has only just begun, July 4 now just around the corner. Don’t worry if the red, white and blue holiday managed to sneak up on you—there’s still time to prep your home for the perfect Fourth of July get-together, without any cheesy elements. Scroll through to see our favorite last minute July 4 home decor accessories to host the perfect patriotic fête.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, slideshow, Ralph Lauren, Fourth of July, Home Decor, July 4, july 4th, Draper James

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page