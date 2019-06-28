Fourth of July Decor: Stylish Home Touches for Your Independence Day Party

Ralph Lauren Parker Throw
If anyone can keep American flag prints chic, it's Ralph Lauren—this cozy throw is a stylish addition to a summer home for the whole season. $249.99, Bloomingdales.
Draper James x Crate and Barrel Flatware
You'll use this blue and white striped silverware set even after July 4. $16, Draper James.
Aerin Lucas Coasters
Four blue stone coasters trimmed in gold are a wise choice, not just because they're cute, but also because they'll keep your counters in good shape after all the inevitable July 4 drinks. $350, Aerin.
Chairish Outdoor Pillows
Add a few accent pillows outside to liven up the backyard for a BBQ. $70, Chairish.
Crate and Barrel x Frye Bar Tool Set
This new limited edition collab collection includes a bar set that you could put to very good use over this summer weekend. $99.95, Crate and Barrel.
Baked by Melissa Firecracker Cupcakes
Red, white and blue cupcakes are a must for whatever celebration you're planning. $56, Baked by Melissa.
Linum Home Textiles 'Patriotic' Turkish Pestemal Towel
There are chic ways to add an American flag without being kitschy, like this piece that can be used as a towel, tablecloth or blanket. $49, Nordstrom.
Farmgirl Flowers Red White and Bloomed Bouquet
Red, white and blue florals are perfect for the whole week. $69, Farmgirl Flowers.
Bordallo Pinheiro Watermelon Salad Bowl
Perfect for your July 4 barbecue. $80, Neiman Marcus.
Clase Azul Reposado
Splurge on the good tequila for July 4, which happens to come in a very aesthetically pleasing bottle. $99.99, Clase Azul Reposado.
Soho Home Country House Napkins
Even if you're not a Soho House member, you can still get the vibe with these understated blue napkins. $34, Soho Home.
Perfect Provenance Sunshine Limone Candle
Freshen up at home before your July 4 barbecue with a new candle, like this navy one that is scented with notes of lemon, peach, jasmine and amberwood. $55, Perfect Provenance.
Martha Stewart Collection Appetizer Plates
Okay, so you might not use these as your everyday tableware, but they're a fun and reasonably priced addition for the holiday. $26, Macy's.
Even though it feels like summer has only just begun, July 4 now just around the corner. Don’t worry if the red, white and blue holiday managed to sneak up on you—there’s still time to prep your home for the perfect Fourth of July get-together, without any cheesy elements. Scroll through to see our favorite last minute July 4 home decor accessories to host the perfect patriotic fête.