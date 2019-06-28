Fourth of July Decor: Stylish Home Touches for Your Independence Day Party

Okay, so you might not use these as your everyday tableware, but they're a fun and reasonably priced addition for the holiday. $26, Macy's.

Freshen up at home before your July 4 barbecue with a new candle, like this navy one that is scented with notes of lemon, peach, jasmine and amberwood. $55, Perfect Provenance.

Even if you're not a Soho House member, you can still get the vibe with these understated blue napkins. $34, Soho Home.

There are chic ways to add an American flag without being kitschy, like this piece that can be used as a towel, tablecloth or blanket. $49, Nordstrom.

This new limited edition collab collection includes a bar set that you could put to very good use over this summer weekend. $99.95, Crate and Barrel.

Four blue stone coasters trimmed in gold are a wise choice, not just because they're cute, but also because they'll keep your counters in good shape after all the inevitable July 4 drinks. $350, Aerin.

If anyone can keep American flag prints chic, it's Ralph Lauren—this cozy throw is a stylish addition to a summer home for the whole season. $249.99, Bloomingdales.

Even though it feels like summer has only just begun, July 4 now just around the corner. Don’t worry if the red, white and blue holiday managed to sneak up on you—there’s still time to prep your home for the perfect Fourth of July get-together, without any cheesy elements. Scroll through to see our favorite last minute July 4 home decor accessories to host the perfect patriotic fête.